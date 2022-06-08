Madison City Council approves sweeping Metro Transit network redesign

After two-years of study and outreach, but with concerns about connecting to some communities, the Madison City Council early Wednesday pushed forward perhaps the largest changes ever to the city's bus system.

The council, at 12:42 a.m., voted 14-6 to approve a controversial Metro Transit network redesign plan and host of amendments promising to deliver more frequent and consistent service with fewer routes and transfers and better links to outlying areas, and eliminate transfer points and buses from lower State Street.

But for some riders the changes will mean longer walks to the bus stop and less service. The amendments, recommended by staff with many endorsed on Monday by the city's Transportation Policy and and Planning Board (TPPB), are intended to reduce hardships.

The council's decision moves the network redesign forward with specifics on bus stop locations, detailed schedules, and a federally-required equity analysis coming next.

“This is a great day for people who rely on public transit in Madison," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "The Metro network redesign solves decades old problems with our former network, and expressly and intentionally improves service for low-income communities and communities of color."

But Ald. Charles Myadze, 18th District, who tried to delay a decision for two weeks to allow more input but lost on a 15-4 vote with one abstention, said more time could produce important changes for those feeling left out. "The rest of Madison has awoken," he said. "We can do better."

Earlier in the meeting, the council overwhelmingly approved changes to rules to approve rezonings that are part of some big housing and commercial projects; unanimously approved an effort to explore and make recommendations on how to address and repair harms perpetuated on Blacks and their communities; and confirmed the appointments Ald. Bill Tishler and former Ald. Matt Phair to fill vacancies in the 11th and 20th districts.

A sweeping redesign

The Metro network redesign is intended to address longstanding inequities, recover from COVID-19 in a way that reflects future needs, and to compliment bus rapid transit, or BRT, city officials said.

On Monday, as part of a six-hour meeting, the TPPB considered a series of changes to the network redesign and voted 7-1 to recommend an amended draft plan approved by the council Wednesday morning.

The TPPB approved 17 amendments to the plan with a total cost of $1.94 million, with $1.59 million in costs to the city, $160,000 to the city of Fitchburg, and $190,000 to the city of Middleton, contingent on the approval of those municipalities. To save money, the amendments also reduce BRT frequency from 15 to 30 minutes on Sundays and start evening service at 7 p.m. rather than 8 p.m.

The redesign and amendments still envision BRT - a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that would run on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations - as the backbone of the new network, which is a separate initiative. The initial 15.5-mile, east-to-west BRT route will run roughly from East Towne to West Towne, while a future route will run from north to south.

Although there is widespread support for a redesign, the proposed plan has many flaws, and the city is moving too fast, critics said. In response, Metro produced the series of amendments and budget changes.

On Tuesday, resident Helen Kitchel said the level of true public engagement has been limited due to language barriers and internet access, adding, "I would like to see a commitment for equitable transit." And resident Gloria Reyes said, "Where are the voices of our most vulnerable populations?"

"This process needs to be slowed down," said Greg Jones, president of the Dane County branch of the NAACP. "This will be the face of Madison...it ain't nothing to play with."

But resident Tom Wilson said the current system has significant disproportionate impacts and that staff has spent countless hours compiling feedback to produce amendments to improve the plan. The redesign is "a large step in the right direction," resident Jim Winkle said.

The city has done extensive outreach and its own equity analysis "all along the way," Metro general manager Justin Stuehrenberg said. "It's about trying to improve the lives of people who currently rely on the system," he said.

"This is a really solid plan," said Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District. "It really has an opportunity to improve access to transit for so many people."

Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, who voted no, said the plan has positives but even with amendments service to key places on the North Side like a grocery store and future homeless men's shelter is simply too infrequent. "It's more like an injustice to the people of the North Side," he said.

Next, a private consultant will conduct a required, federal Title VI equity analysis and identify if there are any disproportionate impacts to specific communities. If so, Metro staff will develop needed adjustments to the plan, which would then go before the council.

The city's Transportation Commission will consider specific schedules and bus stop changes later this year with the implementation of the redesign planned for June 2023. The city will have an extensive outreach effort to let the community know the changes are coming, Stuehrenberg said.

Beyond that, "We make changes every year," he said. "There is opportunity for changes to be made going into the future."

Change to rezonings

On rezonings, the council voted 17-1 with two abstentions for an alternative ordinance offered by Rhodes-Conway and Ald. Juliana Bennett, 8th District, to remove a provision that has allowed immediate neighbors to a redevelopment to file a "protest petition" that forces council approval for a rezoning from a simple majority vote to a supermajority of 15 of 20 members.

Initially, three council members offered an ordinance that would do the same thing but also change the council threshold for approval of all rezonings from the simple majority to a two-thirds majority, which would be 14 of 20 members or two-thirds of those present and voting. That would have given a council minority the power to block any rezoning.

The Plan Commission had recommended the alternative offered by the mayor and Bennett.

A rezoning is required only if a property's existing zoning does not allow a proposed development, and since adoption of the city's latest zoning code in 2013, many projects do not need rezonings and only require a conditional use. The city gets about 35 rezoning requests each year.

Currently, in Madison, when a rezoning is under review, an ordinance allows for 20% of property owners or registered voters within 100 feet of the subject property to file a protest petition. Since the city's zoning code was rewritten in 2013, 13 protest petitions have been filed. Most have been deemed valid, but none have ultimately impacted an outcome.

The change would not restrict public comment and participation at meetings.

Abbas, who voted no, said the change will not address the city's broader challenges of creating of housing and community engagement in the planning process.

"It's not going to solve all our problems with housing but it gets rid of one bad thing," Bennett said, adding that protest petitions favor those with privilege, financial means and property.

Alds. Sheri Carter, 14th District, and Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, abstained.

Truth and reconciliation

To address past injustices, the city will launch an effort to explore and make recommendations on how to address and repair harms perpetuated on Blacks and their communities.

The council unanimously approved a resolution by Alds. Brian Benford, Nasra Wehelie and Erik Paulson to establish a "Truth and Reconciliation Implementation Workgroup" chosen by the city's Equal Opportunities Commission to research and make recommendations on how to create a process for Madison that engages Black residents and organizations.

The workgroup will:

Meet at least bi-monthly.

Design and facilitate the implementation of a Truth and Reconciliation Process.

Host one or more community forums to allow Black residents to voice grievances around past injustices within the city.

Facilitate one or more community forums with expert presenters on reconciliation and healing.

Draft a report to the EOC for introduction to the City Council detailing policy recommendations that the city could implement to address past wrongs.

Allow members of the workgroup to solicit donations from third parties for the purpose of facilitating and supporting its work.

Provide a final report to the EOC and City Council by Dec. 31.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.