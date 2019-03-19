Events in Downtown Madison will have to adhere to stricter standards under a measure approved by the Madison City Council Tuesday.
The Downtown events ordinance amendment creates a new Downtown Zone between Blair and Park streets, changes standards for issuing street-use permits and allows the cancellation of permits in emergencies.
It is meant to ease problems associated with a rising number of events that require street closures and affect emergency services, Metro Transit, traffic, businesses and residents.
The change excludes the Capitol Square and the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and wouldn’t affect city-sponsored events such as Ride the Drive, Shake the Lake, Safety Saturday and Freakfest.
New future events and popular existing ones — including the Crazylegs Classic, Maxwell Street Days, Paddle & Portage, Ironman Wisconsin and the UW Homecoming Parade — would be affected.
Renewable energy
The council unanimously approved recommendations made by a city committee and a consultants’ report to reduce emissions from city operations through an array of strategies including the use of electric buses and investing in renewable energy — with the goal of achieving 100 percent renewable energy and zero net carbon emissions by 2030.
While the plan would require $95 million in upfront costs over 12 years, it would lead to $78 million in cost savings and health and societal benefits of $21 million to $162 million by 2030, according to a report by HGA of Milwaukee and Navigant Consulting of Chicago.
No dogs allowed
The council also banned dogs in all city-occupied buildings under most circumstances.
Last month, a joint city and Dane County committee approved plans to allow City-County Building employees to bring their dogs to work, but the county and now Madison have decided to reverse course.
Supporters of bringing dogs to work said they could reduce stress while boosting employee morale and retention, among other benefits.
But Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, one of the ban’s sponsors, said dogs in a workplace could negatively affect city employees with dog allergies or who are afraid of or anxious around dogs.
Service and police dogs will still be allowed in all city-occupied buildings.
New bus garage
The city moved closer to possibly parking Metro Transit buses at the former Oscar Mayer facility on the East Side after the council unanimously agreed to negotiate with the site’s owners.
The city wants to buy two warehouse buildings with a combined 120,000 square feet on 15 acres of the 72-acre property.
Metro Transit currently stores 215 buses at a building at 1101 E. Washington Ave. designed for only 160 buses.
Madison’s transportation department has estimated that buying the buildings and remodeling them for bus storage would cost between $15 million and $19 million. The city has budgeted $30 million for a satellite bus garage in its non-binding five-year Capital Improvement Plan.