Madison City Council approves purchase of two properties for homeless services

Madison’s City Council voted for a second time — this time successfully — on buying a vacant big box store near East Towne Mall to use for future homeless services.
The city’s goal is to develop the property at 2002 Zeier Road as a “temporary men's homeless shelter,” according to the resolution, and also consider the location “as a long-term site for redevelopment.”
Alders voted 14-6 to to spend $2.6 million to buy the 31,500-square-foot building and $580,000 to prepare the site for use as a shelter for homeless men, who are currently staying overnight at the former Fleet Services Building at 200 N. First St.
“The time has passed us,” Ald. Jael Currie, District 16, said. “We have the opportunity to create the systems and the support and the services we want. We need to be able to acquire land to do those things, and this is the first step toward that.”
The city is currently searching for a site for a permanent men’s shelter. Matt Wachter, Madison’s director of planning and community and economic development, said the Zeier Road site fills a need "to make sure we're not scrambling to find a temporary shelter sometime next year.”
This is the second time the City Council has voted on the Zeier Road property.
In May, the City Council did not approve buying this property. The measure, which required 15 votes, failed by one. The proposal that was adopted required a simple majority of 11 votes because it will use funds in the Economic Development Division’s Land Banking capital program instead of amending the budget.
Alds. Sheri Carter, District 14; Gary Halverson, District 17; Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1; Charles Myadze, District 18; Nasra Wehelie, District 7; and Council President Syed Abbas, District 12, voted against buying the property.
All but Wehelie previously opposed the Zeier Road site becoming a permanent shelter location. Wehelie was excused from the May meeting.
Halverson, who represents the area where the property is located, said there’s a “false sense of urgency” around the Zeier Road property. He said his constituents are concerned the site could eventually house a permanent shelter and that a shelter would inhibit future development of the East Towne area.
“This makes no sense to me, so I will not be supporting this resolution,” Halverson said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, homeless men stayed at a temporary shelter at Warner Park. Prior to that, downtown churches provided shelter to homeless men in their basements for decades. Currently, they are served at the former Fleet Services on First Street.
The First Street building is slated to become the future public market, and work to convert the garage could begin next fall.
The council also voted to buy the site of a former sports bar on the far east side at 1902 Bartillon Drive for $855,000 in addition to about $40,000 for environmental studies and other costs.
The property includes a building badly damaged from a fire and would “provide the City with short-term and long-term options to address homelessness,” according to the resolution.
“We think it makes good sense to acquire the property now and make that ultimate decision about its future use a little bit down the road,” Community Development Director Jim O’Keefe said.
Halverson and Abbas supported a motion, which ultimately failed, to refer a decision on this property purchase until Nov. 2, which they said would provide more time to hold meetings with residents who neighbor the property.
“The ambiguity of it is where we’re running into challenges with some residents and constituents and myself,” Halverson said.
The City Council adopted the resolution with Halverson voting ‘no.’ Alders in support of the proposal, including Ald. Nikki Conklin, District 9, stressed “the time is now.”
“We need to take action and get this done,” Conklin said. “I don’t think we need to prolong this any longer.”
Also at the meeting, the City Council:
- Approved transferring the development rights of part of the massive Judge Doyle Square project from Beitler Real Estate Services to Mortenson Development
- Received $400,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Madison Public Market Foundation, which has assisted in business planning, fundraising, design and community engagement around the future Madison Public Market
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.