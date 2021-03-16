Madison City Council approves privately funded improvements for Glenway Golf Course

But Daniel Steinbring said the project represented a "really great opportunity to revolutionize this course," particularly around the stated goal of making Glenway more inclusive.

Parks superintendent Eric Knepp acknowledged the process had been "faster than we'd ideally like to see," but chalked it up to timing.

Knepp said Keiser — a Madison resident who co-owns the critically well-received Sand Valley Golf Resort in rural Adams County — and his team are available this year to redesign the course but aren't free in 2022. "Almost all" public feedback has been positive, he said.

The city will also explore ways to make Glenway available for public use that don't involve swinging a club, Knepp said, such as free movie nights on one of the fairways.

Redesign work at Glenway, 3747 Speedway Road, is expected to begin in April, with the course reopening in 2022. The city's three other municipal golf courses — Monona, Odana Hills and Yahara Hills — are set to operate as normal this season, keeping 63 public holes online.