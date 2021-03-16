Madison City Council approves privately funded improvements for Glenway Golf Course

Madison's Glenway Golf Course is in line for a six-figure private investment this year to make the course more ecologically friendly and accessible to golfers of all abilities.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved entering into donation and development agreements with well-known golf course developer Michael Keiser and his wife, Jocelyn, to finance an estimated $750,000 in improvements at the Near West Side course.
Under a conceptual plan presented to the Parks Commission last week, the proposed changes would significantly boost native plantings, redesign holes and tees to make the 9-hole course playable for people of various skill levels, create a free-to-use putting course, and install walking paths.
Three people spoke on the proposal before the council voted.
Craig Brown said there has been "insufficient information" on the project leading into Tuesday's meeting, arguing the city was moving too fast on approving a proposal that only publicly surfaced in January.
But Daniel Steinbring said the project represented a "really great opportunity to revolutionize this course," particularly around the stated goal of making Glenway more inclusive.
Parks superintendent Eric Knepp acknowledged the process had been "faster than we'd ideally like to see," but chalked it up to timing.
Knepp said Keiser — a Madison resident who co-owns the critically well-received Sand Valley Golf Resort in rural Adams County — and his team are available this year to redesign the course but aren't free in 2022. "Almost all" public feedback has been positive, he said.
The city will also explore ways to make Glenway available for public use that don't involve swinging a club, Knepp said, such as free movie nights on one of the fairways.
Redesign work at Glenway, 3747 Speedway Road, is expected to begin in April, with the course reopening in 2022. The city's three other municipal golf courses — Monona, Odana Hills and Yahara Hills — are set to operate as normal this season, keeping 63 public holes online.
During the unusually swift council meeting Tuesday, the body also approved a slate of public investments in several projects across the city.
A $2.6 million tax incremental financing, or TIF, loan was approved to help a developer construct more than 300 housing units at the former Westgate Mall property on the West Side. The loan would support University Park Acquisitions LLC in building 82 lower-cost units for seniors, 156 market-rate units and 68 lower-cost units.
A pair of Gambian immigrants also won approval from the city for a $125,000 grant to help their $1.3 million proposal to convert the former Visions strip club building on the East Side into a neighborhood grocery store that would cater to the city's West African community.
The council also amended a TIF district project plan to make the long-sought Public Market project eligible for $7 million in TIF funding and set aside $5 million in TIF money for unnamed housing projects in the booming Capitol East corridor along East Washington Avenue.
