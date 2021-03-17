Madison City Council approves private donation for Glenway Golf Course improvements

With approval from the City Council Tuesday, Madison’s Glenway Golf Course is slated for a six-figure investment in improvements.
The city entered into donation and development agreements with golf course developer Michael Keiser and his wife, Jocelyn, for donated project planning, design and construction at the near-west-side course at an estimated value of $750,000.
“What we have before us is a nine-hole golf course that's currently going to fail, infrastructure-wise; not environmentally friendly, doesn’t offer any alternative uses," Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said. "We have an opportunity to have someone else pay with no strings attached ... to update that course and set the table for future use."
After the project is complete, the course would have nine new greens that will be easier to maintain, new fairways and turf grass that requires less water and fertilizer use, more natural areas around the course that will help stormwater management, and new walking trails.
The project will require closing Glenway, 3747 Speedway Road, for much of 2021 and result in revenue loss.
“Not getting revenue this year is certainly not desirable,” Knepp said. “But not getting revenue and having to pay for capital improvements is even less desirable.”
Approval of the donation comes after a task force studied the future of Madison’s four municipal golf courses in the wake of financial challenges. Last July, the group recommended closing 18 of the 36 holes at Yahara Hills, issuing a request for proposals for a private company or nonprofit to run the nine-hole Monona Course, subsidizing the golf courses with taxpayer money and leaving Glenway and Odana Hills intact.
The task force also recommended that the city should promote “wider utilization by the community of the golf courses to better integrate the courses into the wider park system for uses other than golf.”
Madison will remain the owner and operator of the course after the improvements are completed and will decide how to use the park space and make it more welcoming for all city residents, including non-golfers.
Three residents spoke about the project at the meeting. While Daniel Steinbring said the project could be a way to “revolutionize” Glenway, Craig Brown said there was not enough information heading into Tuesday’s approval.
“There has been insufficient time for the average citizen to familiarize themselves with the proposal in order to understand its ramifications,” Brown said.
Knepp said the process is “faster than we would ideally like to see” but said Keiser and his team aren’t available to do the project in 2022.
Keiser, who lives in Madison, co-owns the renowned Sand Valley Golf Resort in Adams County and brings a conservationist approach to his projects.
