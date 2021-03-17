Madison City Council approves private donation for Glenway Golf Course improvements

With approval from the City Council Tuesday, Madison’s Glenway Golf Course is slated for a six-figure investment in improvements.

The city entered into donation and development agreements with golf course developer Michael Keiser and his wife, Jocelyn, for donated project planning, design and construction at the near-west-side course at an estimated value of $750,000.

“What we have before us is a nine-hole golf course that's currently going to fail, infrastructure-wise; not environmentally friendly, doesn’t offer any alternative uses," Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said. "We have an opportunity to have someone else pay with no strings attached ... to update that course and set the table for future use."

After the project is complete, the course would have nine new greens that will be easier to maintain, new fairways and turf grass that requires less water and fertilizer use, more natural areas around the course that will help stormwater management, and new walking trails.

The project will require closing Glenway, 3747 Speedway Road, for much of 2021 and result in revenue loss.