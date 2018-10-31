On Tuesday, Madison’s City Council approved $10,000 to hire a professional writer to create a report summarizing the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee’s analysis of the OIR Group’s study of the police department.
The consultants’ full report, released in December 2017, contained 146 recommendations spanning issues of racial equity, restorative justice, community engagement, mental health resources, criminal investigations and risk management initiatives.
Since the release of the OIR Group’s recommendations, the ad hoc committee has been studying and voting on each recommendation.
“This is not just a rubber stamp and a passing on to you of the OIR recommendations,” ad hoc committee co-chair Keith Findley said. “It reflects serious deliberations and consideration from various aspects from the community.”
Typically, city staff write reports for committees. However, the council’s legislative analyst who would have worked with the committee left employment with the city in the summer.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said the resolution is a replacement for the city staff support. The funding to hire a professional writer would come from salary savings of the council’s former legislative analyst position.
Under the resolution adopted Tuesday, the report would be completed by the end of February and either the co-chair or a designated member of the ad hoc committee would attend the council’s executive committee to provide regular updates.
Paid parental leave
Following a study conducted in partnership with UW-Madison, Madison’s City Council adopted a paid parental leave policy for city employees.
Ald. Maurice Cheeks, District 10, led the effort studying this issue. He said the policy will change the way employees consider their career path and mitigate concerns about being treated differently in the workplace.
“We do a number of these reports and studies and as this council has embarked on the past severals years on this Racial Equity and Social Justice Initiative, I think that has helped fuel our commitment looking for opportunities where we can change the system,” Cheeks said.
Under the adopted policy, city employees will be entitled to six weeks of paid leave following the birth or adoption of a child.