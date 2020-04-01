Madison City Council approves new regulations for Airbnb operators

The Madison City Council voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to adopt a new ordinance intended to make more uniform the process of operating tourist rooming houses (TRH), like those found on Airbnb and VRBO. The ordinance also seeks to crack down on non-compliance of both new and existing regulations.
In its first ever virtual meeting, the Council incorporated public testimony before voting. Residents who opposed the ordinance were able to testify live from their homes via Zoom and alders were able to be recognized by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway by digitally “raising their hand” to speak.
Opponents of the measure argued fees and other requirements will add to the stress of operating a TRH and cut into a revenue source, which is particularly worrisome as the industry faces a steep decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrew Stendahl, a Madison resident, argued the new regulations aren’t going to compel the owners who don’t comply with the current rules. He said they’re still going to lie to city staff about being compliant, hold parties and cause traffic problems, all issues that the city is trying to address through the new ordinance.
“Let’s focus on shutting down these bad hosts who are giving all of us a bad name,” Stendahl said. “This is adding so many layers on to operating a license. Those people not complying, no way are they going to start now … those people are bad hosts and are not going to care about this. If sending mail and fines to bad hosts would have worked in the past, we wouldn’t be standing here right now.”
You have free articles remaining.
Another resident who runs a TRH, Peter Daly, said now is the wrong time to explore a new ordinance.
“I urge you to table the ordinance until we’re back to better times and table the fees until next year while we’re all recovering from the impact of COVID-19,” Daly said. “I urge City Zoning and Building Inspection and city police to go after the troublemakers with renewed effort. Please deny these operators the ability to renew or continue licenses in this season. The current ordinances are ample to stop their operations and stop them being a stain on us.”
When the ordinance goes into effect, there will be a $100 application fee for anyone wishing to operate a TRH on top of an annual $100 licensing fee. In total, when combined with different fees associated with the Department of Public Health, starting a TRH will cost about $800 for the first year.
But City Zoning administrator Matt Tucker said he sees no other way to make sure that his department, which has been the entity tasked with enforcing compliance, has enforcement powers. Under the new regulations, prospective owners will be forced to sign an affidavit verifying that the TRH is their primary residence and that they will be present on the property. Each owner is allowed to be off their property for 30 days of each calendar year while using it as a TRH. Owners will be required to provide blueprints of their residence to city staff, who will also meet the owners.
According to Tucker, the measures will save time and effort in terms of knowing who TRH operators are, as well as having the affidavit on hand that can easily be used in court to reign in operators who lie about how they’re using their properties.
“Part of the effort with the permit is to create a system where we can go out and meet with people who want to do this and we can sit down with people to show them the rules, talk about the use,” Tucker said Tuesday, adding that most of the city’s enforcement is based on complaints from neighbors. His hope is the process, particularly the affidavit part, will cut down on and “call out” owners renting out unoccupied houses.
Tucker said he estimates there are about 400 places being used as TRHs across Madison and that “15 or so percent of those that are licensed are probably non-compliant today.”
The new ordinance will go into effect on Oct. 1 instead of the originally intended date of July 1.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.