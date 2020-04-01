Madison City Council approves new regulations for Airbnb operators

The Madison City Council voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to adopt a new ordinance intended to make more uniform the process of operating tourist rooming houses (TRH), like those found on Airbnb and VRBO. The ordinance also seeks to crack down on non-compliance of both new and existing regulations.

In its first ever virtual meeting, the Council incorporated public testimony before voting. Residents who opposed the ordinance were able to testify live from their homes via Zoom and alders were able to be recognized by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway by digitally “raising their hand” to speak.

Opponents of the measure argued fees and other requirements will add to the stress of operating a TRH and cut into a revenue source, which is particularly worrisome as the industry faces a steep decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Stendahl, a Madison resident, argued the new regulations aren’t going to compel the owners who don’t comply with the current rules. He said they’re still going to lie to city staff about being compliant, hold parties and cause traffic problems, all issues that the city is trying to address through the new ordinance.

