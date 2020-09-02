Madison City Council approves 'milestone' police oversight measures

MPD personnel and immediate family members of current or former MPD employees would be restricted from board membership. Also, board members cannot have Wisconsin law enforcement experience in the 10 years prior to joining the board.

Though some criticized excluding police officers , Findley said the board’s priority is to build a bridge between marginalized communities and the MPD.

“This restriction is not based on some assessment that MPD personnel are bad people or in some attempt to stack the board in an unfair way,” Findley said. “Rather, it’s an appropriate measure to make sure the oversight board is not captured by the very agency it’s designed to oversee.”

Next, City Council staff will issue and distribute a call Wednesday for applications and nominations to the civilian oversight board with a deadline of Sept. 16. A confirmation vote is expected at the City Council’s Oct. 6 meeting.

Brian Corr, of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, pledged to assist the city as it enacts the monitor and board.

“It’s a process,” Corr said. “Change can't wait and sustainable change takes time.”

