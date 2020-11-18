Madison City Council approves large Capitol Square redevelopment, loosens cannabis laws

Under the revised city laws, no one can have cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school, and it's barred on school buses. The slate of changes also prohibit people from using cannabis "in a motor vehicle which is in operation."

Other action

In other business, the council passed on a 13-2 vote early Wednesday morning a resolution to give employees the option to voluntarily sign up for furloughs next year, which is at odds with the adopted 2021 budget that included mandatory furloughs as a cost-saving mechanism.

The resolution calls for the creation of a Voluntary Time Away (VTA) program that will give employees the chance to voluntarily agree to take unpaid time off. If enough savings aren't generated from the voluntary program, the resolution directs city staff to hold off implementing a mandatory furlough program until after March 31.

Last week, the council adopted a 2021 budget that included a mandatory furlough program Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway included in her executive budget in response to the city's pandemic-rattled financial situation. Under the budget, $1.2 million in savings is sought from unpaid days off for approximately 1,700 employees.