The Madison City Council authorized $3.2 million Tuesday to start paying for the costs associated with the Aug. 20 flash flooding throughout the city and subsequent flooding on the Isthmus.
The money will largely come out of stormwater, sewer and landfill reserve funds, with the highest expense being $2 million to pay the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District to treat the high volume of water runoff caused by the downpour.
Other funds will pay for sidewalk and street repairs, additional work supplies and overtime costs for certain departments.
More funding requests are expected to go before the council as costs from the flooding are known.
Additionally, the council authorized Metro Transit to apply for $5.6 million from a fund set up after the Volkswagen diesel testing scandal in order to purchase 15 new diesel buses for the city.
Metro Transit would buy five diesel buses per year over a three-year period to replacement aging buses. The money would come from a $2.9 billion settlement by the German automaker after it admitted to cheating on federal emission tests for some of its diesel engine vehicles.
If the application is approved, Metro Transit would lose $5.6 million in state funding over a 10-year period. The city would save some money by not having to take on general obligation debt to purchase the vehicles.