Madison City Council approves dynamic new blueprint for South Side

After two years of effort, the Madison City Council on Tuesday adopted a new blueprint for the South Side that envisions hundreds of millions of dollars in development and improvements and a mini-neighborhood including detached, single-family, owner-occupied homes along Wingra Creek.
The council unanimously approved the South Madison Plan, which envisions more density at the Village on Park mall; an expanded Penn Park; new housing and retail; up to 12-story mixed-use buildings in some spots; new streets and paths; development to complement Madison Area Technical College; and projects to create a gateway at South Park Street near the Beltline.
Also Tuesday, the council declined to pursue a binding referendum to make changes to the council’s structure in the April 2022 election, with many members saying the city should not rush significant questions before the public, especially in an election where no city offices are at stake.
Instead, the council voted 15-3 to ask a council workgroup to explore a resolution on referendum questions for the 2023 spring election.
The city has been exploring changes to the council’s structure for years.
In November 2019, a special Task Force on Government Structure found the city’s governance is “fundamentally unfair” to many residents and recommended changes to the council, more efficient city committees and better community engagement.
It recommended a transition to a full-time council, reducing the size of the council from 20 to 10 members, increasing council member pay to 80% of the area median income for a single parent with two children, about $67,000, increasing terms to four years, and imposing term limits of 12 consecutive years.
But in April 2021, voters rejected advisory referendums for a full-time, higher-paid council whose members would serve longer terms and overwhelmingly supported keeping the council the same size and imposing term limits for members.
On Tuesday, council President Syed Abbas voiced concern about placing a binding referendum on the ballot that countered the results of the advisory questions. “It looks like we’re not listening to our constituents and their voices,” he said.
Abbas and others said that any binding referendum would be better in April 2023 because there would be more time to refine proposals and do public outreach, and because the mayor and all council seats would be on the ballot. This spring, no city government races are on the ballot.
It’s important, however, for the council to continue to explore recommendations in the task force report, and perhaps be more targeted with changes, many members said.
“There’s no way this is the last discussion on these issues,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
South Madison Plan
The South Madison Plan, reviewed by eight city committees, covers an area roughly bounded by Fish Hatchery Road, Wingra Creek, the Beltline, East Badger Road and Lake Monona. Its development concepts could be realized in the next 10 to 15 years or longer, but change will occur only if property owners want to do something different with their land, city officials stressed.
Coming into Tuesday, residents and city officials were divided over how much and what kind of housing should be built in the area of the former Thorstad auto dealership and other properties along Wingra Creek.
The development concepts show the realignment of part of Plaenert Drive to help create a linear park along the creek and creation of the new neighborhood with a mix of housing types from rentals to single-family, owner-occupied homes — the latter housing type drawing strong support from area residents — between Wright Middle School and South Park Street.
The council voted 15-4 for an amendment that keeps the housing concepts for the Thorstad area but increases the general density allowed in the future land use map there.
The new development concepts are only one piece of the puzzle for mapping out the future of the area. The plan, coming as the city prepares to absorb much of the town of Madison at the end of October, will also assign land uses and zoning for properties with recommendations for transportation, economic development and housing.
Dean Mosiman's memorable stories from 2021
As the community emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been amazing to witness the creativity, dedication to causes and resilience that give hope and promise. I chose stories that reflect that dynamic, some involving long-held dreams, including pieces about a vision for the next Downtown in the wake of the pandemic and protests against racism, and the Bayview Foundation's plans for redevelopment of low-income housing into what will be one of the coolest neighborhoods in Madison. A proposal for an 18-story housing tower that would have razed the historic Wonder Bar with its gangster lore on the South Side revived a movement to save the building with the final chapters of the saga yet to be written. After fits and starts, the Wisconsin Historical Society chose a site for a long-sought, $120 million museum at the top of State Street. And I was able to document the move of a homeless man from the once sprawling homeless encampment at Reindahl Park near East Towne to the city's first tiny shelter encampment in an industrial area on the Southeast Side.
There's been so much more -- the plight of event venues amid the pandemic, the Urban League of Greater Madison's proposed Black Business Hub and the unveiling of plans for the Center for Black Excellence and Culture, both on the South Side, new investments and initiatives to address gun violence, the coming of bus rapid transit and a transit network redesign.
It will be something to watch so many of these ventures come to fruition in coming years.
With hard lessons from the pandemic and protests, Madison looks to forge a more diverse, inviting Downtown.
The nonprofit Bayview Foundation is poised to launch a $50 million, low-income redevelopment that could become one of the city's coolest neigh…
McGrath Properties original proposal for an 18-million redevelopment, the tallest residential building in the city, would have razed the Colis…
The Wisconsin Historical Society, after picking a site for a new $120 million museum at the top of State Street, unveiled plans that show a gl…
With winter approaching, the city moved the first homeless from a sprawling encampment at Reindahl Park to 30 tiny shelters with heat on the S…