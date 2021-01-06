Madison City Council approves advisory referendum on organizational changes

The resolution adopting the referendum also directs a workgroup overseeing the implementation of the task force’s recommendation to collaborate with the mayor’s office and City Council’s Executive Committee to develop a plan to provide information to the public about the referendum questions.

After the spring election, this workgroup will work with the mayor’s office to evaluate the results. Next steps would include preparing a resolution that, if approved by the City Council, would place binding referendum questions on the structure of Madison’s local government on the spring 2022 election ballot.

If changes are made, they would take effect in 2023.

“Whoever gets elected this April, will remain an alder to 2023,” Assistant City Attorney John Strange said.

Reducing the number of districts in the city could most efficiently occur in connection with redistricting changes following the 2020 Census, according to the task force. Madison is required by state law to redraw its wards and aldermanic district after each decennial census.

The city is preparing to convene a committee to oversee redistricting using 2020 Census data. With the advisory referendum on the spring ballot, the city will still go through the census redistricting process for 20 districts. If a binding referendum is on the spring ballot in 2022 and voters decide to make changes, the city will engage in a second redistricting effort.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.