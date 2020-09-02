Madison City Council adopts supports for small businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison’s City Council adopted a $750,000 program to support diverse and traditionally underrepresented small business owners and entrepreneurs.

The Small Business Equity Recovery program aims to create a path toward equitable success, especially within the Black community, by providing tools and resources for entrepreneurs to prepare for a post-pandemic struggling economy.

The program could include a number of initiatives aimed at providing financial assistance and business opportunities. For example, the resolution creating the program suggests creating a BusinessReady program that could be modeled after the MarketReady Program, which trains vendors to be successful in the future Madison Public Market.

“It begins to look to the future to entrepreneurs who may be interested in starting a business,” Economic Development Director Matt Mikolajewski said.