Madison City Council adopts new map for aldermanic districts

Having to factor in uneven growth over the past decade and absorbing the town of Madison next year, the Madison City Council adopted on Tuesday a new map of council districts to represent residents for the next 10 years.
The new boundaries for the 20 districts could potentially pit some incumbents against each other and leave other districts open when City Council seats are next up for election in 2023. The map, which was unanimously approved, is the outcome of a seven-member redistricting committee that began evaluating new lines in mid-August after a pandemic-delayed delivery of Census data.
On Tuesday, the City Council approved several amendments to the map. Most made minor adjustments to the boundaries of wards, which are smaller subunits that dictate where people vote, and many of those changes were at the request of Dane County to better match ward lines with its own redrawn lines for County Board supervisory districts.
Two amendments, though, did swap small portions of land among City Council districts. A handful of council members voted against every amendment on the principle the map should not have been altered from what the redistricting committee recommended.
The new district and ward lines take effect Jan. 1.
Three council members could potentially vie for the same district in the spring 2023 election.
Both Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, and Ald. Christian Albouras, 20th District, are moving into the 10th District on the Southwest Side, which elected Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole this past spring.
The 14th District on the South Side, which is set to include much of the town of Madison after the municipality dissolves Oct. 31, 2022, has no council member residing in the new lines.
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney is now in Albouras’ 20th District, leaving the 1st District she’s represented since 2015 with no incumbent in the next election.
The map also moves Ald. Patrick Heck out of the 2nd District on the Near East Side and into the 6th District. The current seat-holder for that district — Ald. Brian Benford — will be in the East Side’s 15th District, which is represented by Ald. Grant Foster.
Under the map, all other council members remain in the same district, according to the City Council office, with the exception of Ald. Juliana Bennett. The office wasn’t able to confirm Tuesday whether she’ll remain in her campus-area 8th District.
Regardless of what district a council member now resides in, they will continue to represent the new boundaries of the districts they were elected to until the 2023 election.
Data from the 2020 Census, which guides the redrawing of local, state and federal lines, showed the city’s Downtown, Isthmus, Far East and Far West sides growing faster than other parts of the city.
Madison has a population of 269,942. Divided equally among all 20 seats, each district should ideally have 13,497 residents. The redistricting committee set a target of being within a 5% margin of that number, ranging from 12,822 to 14,172 residents.
The committee, which had four council members and three citizens, considered several factorings when evaluating potential new maps, including:
- Making districts compact and contiguous
- Enhancing participation of people of color and communities where English is not the primary language
- Accounting for “communities of interest,” such as neighborhoods, elementary attendance areas and college students.