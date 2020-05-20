Madison City Council adopts city's first historic preservation plan

Madison’s City Council has adopted a first-of-its-kind plan that will guide the future of historic preservation in the city.
The Madison Historic Preservation Plan aims to “celebrate and preserve the places that represent Madison’s collective histories” and is the result of an advisory committee’s work that began in 2017. Madison’s ordinance standards for five local historic districts were also updated throughout the process.
“It’s an ambitious plan and in a post-COVID economy, we’ll need to find creative ways to implement the plan strategies,” preservation planner Heather Bailey said in an email. “But the plan has an emphasis on community partnerships, and I think that we can accomplish a lot through collaborations with one another.”
Priorities outlined in the plan reflect a desire to showcase Madison’s character and identity while also guiding the city’s policy on preservation through an inclusive process.
“Promoting the values and benefits of historic preservation is vital to telling the story of Madison’s past while encouraging the continued protection of buildings and places that are part of the cultural history,” according to the preservation plan.
A major component of the planning effort included a report on underrepresented communities, including African American, First Nations, Hmong, Latino, LGBTQ and women. It also identified 132 resources of historical interest to these groups.
This process identified a list of historical resources that could be eligible for designation as a city landmark in the future. Some of the locations identified include Victory Hmong Alliance Church, Fountain of Life Covenant Church, Centro Hispano, Kajsiab House and Umoja Magazine.
Bailey said the plan purposefully emphasized “telling the full story of Madison through our preservation program” and connecting with underrepresented communities.
“My hope is that the feedback we received from the public and the information we learned from the survey will anchor our efforts as we move forward,” Bailey said. “We need to make sure we are creating space for everyone’s story and making informed decisions about how to best incorporate the full range of cultural resources into our ever changing cityscape."
Among 14 high priority strategies, the plan recommends reaching out to local underrepresented groups to gather additional information about buildings, places or events that should be part of Madison’s story.
Other strategies include placing plaques at places of historical significance, preparing illustrated design guidelines for locations within historic districts and determining which types of buildings and places are underrepresented in the current historic resources inventory
The plan also recommends:
- Developing tourism marketing and branding materials that highlight historic attractions in the city, using social media to engage the public on historic preservation practices and creating interactive websites, exhibits and tours.
- Coordinating an urban design program to visually promote city-owned historic buildings and places.
- Developing a database of properties that are eligible for historic tax credits.
- Encouraging adaptive reuse as an affordable housing option.
- Developing a document that outlines the development proposal review process and criteria for historic properties to educate staff, departments, committees and the public.
- Considering properties with existing National Register of Historic Places designation and those identified through future survey work for local designation.
The plan outlines how quickly the priorities could be implemented and ranks them in terms of likely costs. No specific cost estimates are given.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.