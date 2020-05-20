Madison City Council adopts city's first historic preservation plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison’s City Council has adopted a first-of-its-kind plan that will guide the future of historic preservation in the city.

The Madison Historic Preservation Plan aims to “celebrate and preserve the places that represent Madison’s collective histories” and is the result of an advisory committee’s work that began in 2017. Madison’s ordinance standards for five local historic districts were also updated throughout the process.

“It’s an ambitious plan and in a post-COVID economy, we’ll need to find creative ways to implement the plan strategies,” preservation planner Heather Bailey said in an email. “But the plan has an emphasis on community partnerships, and I think that we can accomplish a lot through collaborations with one another.”

Priorities outlined in the plan reflect a desire to showcase Madison’s character and identity while also guiding the city’s policy on preservation through an inclusive process.

