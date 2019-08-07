At its Tuesday meeting, the Madison City Council finalized a contract with a long-term service provider for a west side apartment complex for formerly homeless families and set the planning process for a new south side community center rolling.
The council approved a recommendation from the Finance Committee and selected Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health, a Madison-based certified outpatient behavioral health clinic, as the new on-site service provider for Tree Lane Apartments, 7933 Tree Lane.
Tree Lane is the city’s second permanent supportive development, which incorporate on-site services and case management, and the first dedicated for families.
Sankofa Behavioral and Community Health stood out to city officials due to the group’s lived experiences that mirror what Tree Lane residents are going through and the ability to develop relationships with residents.
The Council also approved Vera Court Neighborhood Center Inc. to build and operate an improved Bridge-Lakepoint-Waunona Neighborhood Center with $2 million in city funding.
The current facility has outgrown its space at 1917 and 1910 Lake Point Drive. Services offered at the center include a food pantry and offers community meals, a bilingual early childhood program, youth after-school and summer camp programs, and enrichment programming for adults and seniors.
This effort is the second time the city and the neighborhood center have tried to replace the current facility. In 2015, the city looked at partnering with a developer to build a new community center within an affordable apartment building, what is now the Royal Apartments on West Broadway.
Additionally, the City Council accepted ownership of three sculptures created by the renowned local artist.
Under the resolution, Boyum’s “Cowboy,” will be placed near Amoth Court and Eastwood Drive. Boyum’s “Red Pagoda” and “2-D Lion” will be installed near the 300 block of South Livingston Street.