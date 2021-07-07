Madison City Council accepts report on police body-worn cameras

Madison’s City Council accepted a report Tuesday on body-worn cameras for police officers, but the decision doesn’t mean that alders agree with the report’s findings or that they plan to implement a pilot program.

To move forward with body cameras in Madison, the City Council would need to authorize the program and additional funding in a separate measure.

A six-member feasibility review committee formed in April 2020 created the 57-page report that recommended trying out a police body-worn camera pilot program with a number of preconditions.

The report, which was released in January, concludes that body-worn cameras function well if they are implemented as a part of comprehensive police reform that “positions police as partners of the whole justice system and the whole community, not just enforcers of the law against the community or an arm of the prosecutor.”