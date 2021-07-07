Madison City Council accepts report on police body-worn cameras

Madison’s City Council accepted a report Tuesday on body-worn cameras for police officers, but the decision doesn’t mean that alders agree with the report’s findings or that they plan to implement a pilot program.
To move forward with body cameras in Madison, the City Council would need to authorize the program and additional funding in a separate measure.
A six-member feasibility review committee formed in April 2020 created the 57-page report that recommended trying out a police body-worn camera pilot program with a number of preconditions.
The report, which was released in January, concludes that body-worn cameras function well if they are implemented as a part of comprehensive police reform that “positions police as partners of the whole justice system and the whole community, not just enforcers of the law against the community or an arm of the prosecutor.”
Keith Findley, the former co-chair of the review committee, said what would set apart an effective body-worn camera program from one that could cause harm to the community is how they are used.
“We wrote a very detailed, very rigorous report with preconditions and policies designed to make cameras a tool for the community,” Findley said.
The report's 10 preconditions require that the city’s new police accountability measures — civilian oversight board and independent monitor — be fully operational. Another condition calls on the Dane County district attorney’s office to enact a policy to review any relevant body camera video before making charging decisions referred by Madison police.
The review committee acknowledged that body-worn cameras are not a “panacea” and cannot be expected to fix or improve policing or the relationship between the community and police alone.
In its recommendation, the committee suggested Madison start with a “rigorous pilot project” before expanding to all districts. This decision would be contingent on the project meeting the conditions outlined in the report and a decision from city policymakers.
The decision to accept the report has been controversial because of some issues raised by a former member of the committee, Greg Gelembiuk. He argued the report understates the financial costs of implementing body-worn cameras, contains inaccuracies, omits facts and presents a “more favorable” picture of police body-worn cameras.
“I favor trying to find consensus and thought long and hard trying to come up with means to ameliorate the harmful effects of body cams, so body cam implementation could be a net positive,” Gelembiuk said, “but it ultimately became clear to me that there was no way to adequately ameliorate some of the negative effects.”
Gelembiuk, who initially favored body-worn cameras but changed his opinion after researching the issue, resigned from the committee.
Ald. Juliana Bennett, District 8, proposed adding language that the City Council would "not pursue the pilot program described in the report nor full deployment of body-worn cameras."
Alders voted 10-9 against Bennett’s proposal, which was similar to action taken by the city’s Public Safety Review Committee in March. In addition to Bennett, Alds. Brian Benford, District 6; Nikki Conklin, District 9; Jael Currie, District 16; Yannette Figueroa Cole, District 10; Grant Foster, District 15; Keith Furman, District 19; Patrick Heck, District 2; and Arvina Martin, District 11; supported the language against body-worn cameras.
Ultimately, the City Council unanimously voted to accept the report, which is a formality acknowledging that the body received it.
The report is the latest development in Madison’s consideration of police body-worn cameras.
In the fall of 2015, the Community Policing and Body Camera Ad Hoc Committee voted against a proposal to outfit officers from one of the department’s five districts with body cameras as a test program.
Earlier that year, following the officer-involved shooting death of Tony Robinson, the City Council established an ad hoc committee that eventually released 177 recommendations, building on an outside consultant’s review of the police department. The ad hoc committee’s report included a directive to create a new committee to study police body-worn cameras.
In the 2021 budget, the City Council included $83,000 for a police-worn body camera pilot program in the police department’s North District that’s contingent on an additional vote from alders. If the city moves forward with a program, additional funding would need to be included in future operating budgets.
Estimated operating costs for the pilot are $53,000, according to the resolution accepting the report, bringing the total to $136,000.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.