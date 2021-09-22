Madison City Council accepts millions more in federal housing aid

The Madison Common Council on Tuesday voted to accept millions in additional federal aid for rental assistance through the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill passed by Democratic lawmakers in March.
The additional funds will be drawn down after alders voted unanimously to accept a little more than $6.1 million for additional emergency rental assistance to aid Madisonians still struggling to make rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the additional funds arrive, the city will have received $39.1 million from the U.S. Treasury Department for rental assistance, according to the resolution.
The resolution, which required 15 votes to pass, was approved via unanimous consent.
During Tuesday’s three-hour meeting alders also eyed accepting millions more in federal funds for other city projects.
A resolution was introduced to accept $3.3 million in federal funds via the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to fund additional COVID-19 mitigation, wages for Public Health Madison & Dane County staff, improving public health programs and investments in public health infrastructure, among other things.
And a second resolution introduced Tuesday would include $400,000 for the Madison Public Market Foundation, which has assisted in business planning, fundraising, design and community engagement around the forthcoming Madison Public Market.
Construction on the market was scheduled to begin last fall but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until fall 2022. The funds would help the foundation pay for ongoing fundraising efforts and project management contracts, which it was not anticipating to last so long, according to a report from City of Madison Finance Director David Schmiedicke.
Prior funds earmarked for the public market can only be used for construction, not operating expenses, according to the report.
Both resolutions will have to be approved by the Board of Health for Madison and Dane County before receiving final consideration from the Common Council, according to Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, a sponsor of both resolutions.
The Common Council is scheduled to meet again on Oct. 5.
