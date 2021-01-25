Madison city clerk sees a record 11,000 absentee ballot requests ahead of Feb. 16 primary

Following a record year in Wisconsin for absentee voting, the Madison City Clerk’s Office has over 11,000 absentee ballot requests on file for the spring primary election on Feb. 16.

Though the number of requests so far is a record for this type of election, City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said her office is unsure of what to expect after the first batch of absentee ballots is sent out next week.

“We saw last year that 75% of voters cast their ballots absentee, but what we don’t know is how that percentage might change for those who have had COVID or are starting to get vaccinated,” Witzel-Behl said Jan. 21 at a press conference. “We don’t just want to rely on that data and assume that that’s going to hold true for the next two elections. We’re just going to try to be as flexible as we can.”