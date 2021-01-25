Madison city clerk sees a record 11,000 absentee ballot requests ahead of Feb. 16 primary

Following a record year in Wisconsin for absentee voting, the Madison City Clerk’s Office has over 11,000 absentee ballot requests on file for the spring primary election on Feb. 16.
Though the number of requests so far is a record for this type of election, City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said her office is unsure of what to expect after the first batch of absentee ballots is sent out next week.
“We saw last year that 75% of voters cast their ballots absentee, but what we don’t know is how that percentage might change for those who have had COVID or are starting to get vaccinated,” Witzel-Behl said Jan. 21 at a press conference. “We don’t just want to rely on that data and assume that that’s going to hold true for the next two elections. We’re just going to try to be as flexible as we can.”
Looking back to last February during a primary election featuring a Supreme Court race, Witzel-Behl said the city mailed out 3,292 absentee ballots. A total of 9,472 absentee ballots — including in-person absentee voting, absentee voting in nursing homes and absentee voting via mail — were cast in that election out of a total 47,600 votes.
In February 2017, the city’s last February primary election without races for mayor in an odd-numbered year, the city mailed out 2,439 absentees. A total of 6,289 absentees were cast in that election out of 39,904 votes cast.
“From what we've seen, nothing compares to pandemic elections,” Witzel-Behl said.
This year’s spring election primary features races for the state superintendent of public instruction and three Madison City Council districts. The two candidates with the most votes in each of those races will proceed to the general election April 6.
Ahead of Jan. 26, the deadline to send absentee ballots to voters with active requests already on file, staff from the Parking Utility and Monona Terrace are assisting the clerk’s office in preparing the initial absentee ballot mailing.
Voters who requested absentee ballots for elections in 2020 must do so again for this year’s elections.
Requests received after Jan. 26 must be fulfilled within 24 to 48 business hours. Registered voters can request absentee ballots for 2021 elections online at myvote.wi.gov. Madison voters can also mail or email the clerk’s office with their request.
The deadline to submit voter registration forms via mail or online is Jan. 27. Voters can register to vote in-person at the clerk’s office through Feb. 16. After that, voters can register at the polls on Election Day. Those registering will need a valid photo ID, such as a Wisconsin driver license of U.S. passport.
Voters must return their absentee ballots by the time polls close on Election Day at 8 p.m. Witzel-Behl said absentee ballot drop boxes will be available as soon as the clerk’s office mails the initial round of absentee ballots through 5 p.m. the day before the election.
In-person absentee voting begins Feb. 2 and extends through Feb. 13. Due to COVID closures, some of Madison’s in-person absentee voting locations have changed since 2020 and some polling places may change due to the pandemic. Voters can check online to determine where they vote on election and which in-person absentee sites are available.
In preparing for voting on Election Day in the spring primary and general election, Witzel-Behl said her office is focused on keeping people safe and taking precautions against contracting COVID-19.
Witzel-Behl said her office is beginning to organize supplies and reference materials used at polling locations last November ahead of Feb. 16.
“Even as the number of vaccinations in our community grows, we will be taking COVID safety precautions at our absentee voting sites and our polling locations — social distancing, face masks for all poll workers and observers, Plexiglas screens, and disinfecting items after each use,” Witzel-Behl said.
Also, election workers at polling places will limit the number of voters inside at one time to increase safety due to the pandemic.
“We continue, obviously, to be doing our best to run safe, healthy and secure elections in a pandemic and that remains challenging, but I know our clerk's office is absolutely up for the job,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
