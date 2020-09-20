Madison city attorney warns joint statements from City Council members could violate open meetings law

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison’s city attorney is warning City Council members against issuing joint statements after a majority signed on to an open letter calling for an investigation into the use of a gender-based vulgarity during a public meeting.

“I am recommending that Alders refrain from drafting joint statements involving a negative quorum of either the Council or a relevant Board, Commission or Committee when the subject of the statement relates to matters that may come before the Council,” City Attorney Michael Haas wrote in a memo sent Thursday.

A negative quorum refers to a group of members large enough to block an action by voting together. That would be seven members of the 20-person council for a simple majority vote, and as few as three in the case of a budget amendment, which requires a supermajority.

“Setting aside the question of whether such communications are likely to be the subject of a complaint or lead to prosecution, it is my opinion that they risk violating the Open Meetings Law,” Haas wrote.

Haas referenced two recent joint statements by council members and warned that communications that violate the open meetings law could jeopardize subsequent actions taken by the council.