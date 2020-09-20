Madison city attorney warns joint statements from City Council members could violate open meetings law

Madison’s city attorney is warning City Council members against issuing joint statements after a majority signed on to an open letter calling for an investigation into the use of a gender-based vulgarity during a public meeting.
“I am recommending that Alders refrain from drafting joint statements involving a negative quorum of either the Council or a relevant Board, Commission or Committee when the subject of the statement relates to matters that may come before the Council,” City Attorney Michael Haas wrote in a memo sent Thursday.
A negative quorum refers to a group of members large enough to block an action by voting together. That would be seven members of the 20-person council for a simple majority vote, and as few as three in the case of a budget amendment, which requires a supermajority.
“Setting aside the question of whether such communications are likely to be the subject of a complaint or lead to prosecution, it is my opinion that they risk violating the Open Meetings Law,” Haas wrote.
Haas referenced two recent joint statements by council members and warned that communications that violate the open meetings law could jeopardize subsequent actions taken by the council.
During a lengthy and at times tense online meeting that stretched into the early morning hours of Sept. 2, a man’s voice could be heard uttering the slur as a female resident was introduced to speak during a public comment period.
On Sept. 3, 14 council members issued an open letter calling on whoever used the vulgarity to come forward and for the city to conduct an investigation of the incident.
Haas on Wednesday outlined possible actions the council can take, including an investigation, reprimand, a fine or a hearing for removal from office. He also said the City Clerk received a complaint Tuesday from the citizen, Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, demanding that the mayor and council “censure the individual responsible, who appears to be Alder (Paul) Skidmore, and for you to join me in my demand for his resignation.”
Skidmore has denied the allegation.
In signing the letter, Haas said, members signaled they had agreed to a course of action.
“(T)he desire to issue it jointly rather than to release individual statements appears to be aimed at lending greater weight as a communication from a majority of the Council,” Haas wrote. “That seems to illustrate that Alders recognized that the topic is governmental business over which it had jurisdiction. Creating consensus in that private manner seems to be precisely the type of communication and deliberation which is required to be conducted in public under the (open meetings law).”
Haas also cited an Aug. 24 letter to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank expressing concern about the university’s plans to hold in-person classes this fall. Nine council members -- along with 13 Dane County supervisors -- signed that letter.
He advised council members to communicate individually, in numbers that don’t constitute a negative quorum or to coordinate communications transparently in accordance with the open meetings law.
Haas said his memo was intended to provide formal guidance in response to feedback from council members, who he said focused “on the mechanics of how Alders did or did not communicate and in my opinion have not fully appreciated the significance of the subject matter of the joint statements and the ramifications of communicating about the topics outside of open meetings.”
