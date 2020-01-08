Madison City Attorney Michael May to retire

Others offered strong endorsements. "He is an exceptional lawyer," said veteran Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District. "He is a good man, a really good man. It's really bothered me how Mike's character, integrity and tremendous skills as an attorney have been maligned."

He also received strong support from Fire Chief Steve Davis, who was representing the executive managers of Madison, and the Madison City Attorneys Association.

At the time, May said he had told the mayor he intended to serve only one or two more years and said Wednesday that his retirement is unrelated to his bumpy contract renewal. "I decided now was the time," he said.

"I have known for some time that Attorney May intended to retire soon, but I didn’t expect soon to be this year," Rhodes-Conway said, adding that she will work with the Human Resources department to start the search process for a successor.

Outside his city work, May serves on the board of directors of the Government Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Wisconsin and the Senior Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Wisconsin, and the Board of Visitors of the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Before his work at the City, he was in private practice for 25 years with the Boardman Law Firm in Madison.

"For a kid born at St. Mary's Hospital in 1954, who never lived more than 25 miles from that spot, who attended high school, undergraduate school and law school in Madison, I can think of no higher calling than to serve as the chief legal officer of the city I love, the city that nurtured me," he said. "I could not have asked for a more enjoyable and fulfilling career."

