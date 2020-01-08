Madison City Attorney Michael May to retire in June

City Attorney Michael May announced plans to retire in June in a letter to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl Wednesday.

May, who said he will be the second-longest serving city attorney, has served in the role since 2004. His last day will be June 1.

“For a kid born at St. Mary’s Hospital in 1954, who never lived more than 25 miles from that spot, who attended high school, undergraduate school, and law school in Madison, I can think of no higher calling than to serve as the chief legal officer of the city I love, the city that nurtured me,” May said in the letter.

May said he is moving on to a “new phase,” and plans to practice law part-time, spend more time with his family, travel and garden.

“I could not have asked for a more enjoyable and fulfilling career,” May said.

Last July, the City Council confirmed a new five-year contract with May. His current contract ends May 17, 2024 and comes with a yearly salary of $170,309.