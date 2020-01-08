Madison City Attorney Michael May to retire in June

City Attorney Michael May announced plans to retire in June in a letter to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl Wednesday.
May, who said he will be the second-longest serving city attorney, has served in the role since 2004. His last day will be June 1.
“For a kid born at St. Mary’s Hospital in 1954, who never lived more than 25 miles from that spot, who attended high school, undergraduate school, and law school in Madison, I can think of no higher calling than to serve as the chief legal officer of the city I love, the city that nurtured me,” May said in the letter.
May said he is moving on to a “new phase,” and plans to practice law part-time, spend more time with his family, travel and garden.
“I could not have asked for a more enjoyable and fulfilling career,” May said.
Last July, the City Council confirmed a new five-year contract with May. His current contract ends May 17, 2024 and comes with a yearly salary of $170,309.
A local grassroots group, called the Community Response Team, raised concerns about May prior to the city confirming his new contract. The team, which came together following the officer-involved shooting of Paul Heenan in 2012, claimed that that May or assistant city attorneys failed to provide accurate information, failed to “honestly and effectively” counsel the city on legal matters involving the police department and failed to be courteous to the public.
At the time, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway endorsed May and said "he's qualified to serve as city attorney."
May is among several city department heads to leave during Rhodes-Conway’s administration.
Former Police Chief Mike Koval abruptly retired at the end of September, Metro Transit general manager Chuck Kamp retired, and Rhodes-Conway recently appointed Matt Wachter as the head of Planning, Community and Economic Development after Natalie Erdman retired. Monona Terrace executive director Gregg McManners plans to retire Jan. 24.
