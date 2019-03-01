Madison and other municipalities are largely applauding Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget for the next biennium, cheering new revenues and voicing optimism about a chance to get levy limit relief for new or expanded transit services that cross municipal or county lines.
"For the first time in eight years, we welcome a state budget," Mayor Paul Soglin said at a press conference Friday. "The budget doesn't include everything we would have liked, but it's been eight long years. We're not going to get the state on track in one year, in one budget."
Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said in a statement, "This is truly a pro-local government budget.
Evers' budget, released Thursday, would let municipalities and counties raise tax levies by up to 2 percent regardless of growth, boost municipal aid by 2 percent starting in 2020, increase general transit aid by 10 percent in 2020, close the "dark store" loophole for tax assessments, and favorably change the formula for Volkswagon Diesel Emission Settlement grants.
For Madison, which has tight finances due to service demands and limited sources of new revenue, that means $95,200 more in shared revenue, $1 million more in general transportation aid, and $1.7 million more in general transit aid, with the Volkswagon settlement change delivering $4 million for transit vehicle purchases over a decade.
"The Governor’s proposed budget would provide a relatively large boost in state funding for city services," city finance director David Schmiedicke said. "State aid was cut 10 percent in 2012 and has not returned to the 2011 level since that time."
The 2 percent minimum increase for new construction over the levy limit won't impact every year, but over the last 10 years, due to the most recent recession, the city's net new construction factor was below 2 percent in six of those years, officials said.
The budget also recommends closing the "dark store" loophole in property tax assessments that now pushes more of the tax burden to homeowners and small businesses. The change would ensure leased commercial property is assessed on actual rent or income, not against abandoned or vacant properties.
Evers' proposal also eliminates a prohibition on local governments from using eminent domain for bike paths of sidewalks, Soglin noted.
The budget, however, doesn't allow local governments to create a Regional Transit Authorities that could raise revenue to pay for transit systems, or remove multiple preemptions over the past eight years on landlord-tenant law and other issues, he said.
But city officials are encouraged by language to allow levy limit exemptions for new or expanded transit services that cross municipal or county boundaries. The exclusion couldn't be used for existing services and would require an intergovernmental cooperation agreement and approval by referendum.
"It's an encouraging development," city transportation director Tom Lynch said. "It does provide a mechanism for us to look at different ways to fund transit and Bus Rapid Transit."
The city currently has service arrangements with Fitchburg, Shorewood Hills, Middleton, and Verona, and is developing one with Sun Prairie, Lynch said.
The governor's proposals on tax incremental financing (TIF) districts aren't expected to have much impact on Madison but could affect other municipalities, city and League of Wisconsin Municipalities officials said.
The budget would limit the amount of TIF "cash grants" to developers to 20 percent of the total project costs in a given TIF district. Madison, which has some of the state's more rigid TIF policies, uses developer loans, not grants, Schmiedicke said.