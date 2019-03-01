Madison and other municipalities are largely applauding Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget, cheering the prospect of more state aid and voicing optimism about the chance to get relief from state levy limits to raise money for transit services.
"For the first time in eight years, we welcome a state budget," Mayor Paul Soglin said Friday. "The budget doesn't include everything we would have liked, but it's been eight long years. We're not going to get the state on track in one year, in one budget."
Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, called the spending plan "truly a pro-local government budget."
But the $83.5 billion budget faces high hurdles in the Republican-controlled Legislature, where lawmakers are already promising to jettison much if not all of the Democratic governor's spending plan.
Besides loosening limits on local spending, the budget would expand Medicaid, raise gas taxes by 8 cents a gallon, legalize medical marijuana, freeze voucher school enrollment, create a nonpartisan redistricting process and allow people in the country illegally to get driver's licenses and pay in-state tuition -- all anathema to many conservatives.
Yet, Evers on Friday reiterated that, if Republicans follow through on threats to write their own budget that contains measures he finds objectionable, he could veto their plan.
Evers' budget, released Thursday, would let municipalities and counties raise tax levies by up to 2 percent regardless of growth, boost municipal aid by 2 percent starting in 2020, increase general transit aid by 10 percent in 2020, close the so-called "dark store" loophole that allows some big-box retailers to pay less in property taxes and redirect some of the money the state won from Volkswagen as part of its emissions cheating settlement.
For Madison, that would mean $95,200 more in shared revenue, $1 million more in general transportation aid, and $1.7 million more in general transit aid, with the Volkswagen settlement change delivering $4 million for transit vehicle purchases over a decade.
"The governor’s proposed budget would provide a relatively large boost in state funding for city services," city finance director David Schmiedicke said. "State aid was cut 10 percent in 2012 and has not returned to the 2011 level since that time."
Current state law limits local levy increases to the net value of new construction, including new buildings, additions and remodeling. In strong years, allowing the city to raise its levy by a minimum 2 percent a year would not affect that. But over the last 10 years, due to the most recent recession, the city's net new construction fell below that level in six of those years, officials said.
The budget also recommends closing the "dark store" loophole in property tax assessments that now pushes more of the tax burden to homeowners and small businesses. The change would ensure leased commercial property is assessed on actual rent or income, not against abandoned or vacant properties.
Evers' proposal also eliminates a prohibition on local governments from using eminent domain for bike paths or sidewalks, Soglin noted.
City officials were also encouraged by language to allow levy limit exemptions for new or expanded transit services that cross municipal or county boundaries. The exclusion couldn't be used for existing services and would require an intergovernmental cooperation agreement and approval by referendum.
"It's an encouraging development," said Tom Lynch, Madison transportation director. "It does provide a mechanism for us to look at different ways to fund transit and Bus Rapid Transit."
The city currently has service arrangements with Fitchburg, Shorewood Hills, Middleton and Verona, and is developing one with Sun Prairie, Lynch said.
The governor's proposals on tax incremental financing (TIF) districts aren't expected to have much impact on Madison but could affect other municipalities, city and League of Wisconsin Municipalities officials said.
The budget would limit the amount of TIF "cash grants" to developers to 20 percent of the total project costs in a given TIF district. Madison, which has some of the state's more rigid TIF policies, offers developers loans, not grants, Schmiedicke said.