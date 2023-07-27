Amid a housing shortage and changing demand for office space, Madison is considering revisions of its future land-use map, including one seeking greater density and taller residential buildings on Regent Street.

The city, which adopted its Comprehensive Plan in 2018, is doing an interim update largely focused on land use to guide what can be built and where.

For starters, the city is updating the map to reflect land-use recommendations from 17 area and neighborhood development plans adopted in the past five years. Those include the Oscar Mayer Area Special Plan of 2022, the Odana Area Plan of 2021 and the Greater East Towne Area Plan of 2022, all of which envision more housing and mixed uses.

But the public can propose map amendments using an online application through Aug. 6. Changes proposed by city staff and the public will be considered by the Plan Commission and City Council this fall.

Rezoning requests must be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan’s land-use map. A property specified for medium-density residential development, for example, could be rezoned to allow for a multifamily residential building but not for industrial use.

The advocacy group Downtown Madison Inc. intends to propose more density and higher maximum heights on many parts of Regent Street between Monroe and South Park streets.

“With Madison facing severe challenges in housing affordability, our community must use every tool available to meet the growing crises,” DMI president Jason Ilstrup said. “Creating more density near where people are already moving, Downtown and around campus, is one powerful tool.”

The city, meanwhile, is waiting to see how the pandemic’s effect on work patterns shakes out before proposing any major changes to guide office development.

So far, the city has received only a handful of amendment applications from the public.

Quickly, carefully

Already, the Comprehensive Plan of 2018 has a strong focus on the city’s need for additional housing and increased housing choice, with multiple strategies to address the city’s housing shortage, city planner Kirstie Laatsch said. Strategies include so-called transit-oriented development overlay zoning to create more density along busy transit corridors, she said.

Staff will also propose making it easier for a church or synagogue to redevelop all or part of a property for residential use, Laatsch said.

The city is also getting more requests for residential development in areas not planned for it, and staff will propose language to help guide the city’s review of those development proposals, she said.

The need for more housing is undisputed, and changes in the land-use map and city plans are necessary to address it, said Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.

“At the core of this, we just must build housing faster,” he said.

But the city should be careful about changing plans for office buildings, he said.

“Office has been disrupted,” he said. “But the dust has not settled on what that will look like. We should be careful not to make broad, sweeping changes.”

The city recognizes the uncertainty for offices, Laatsch said.

“The demand for office is definitely much lower, but it may not stay that way for very long,” she said. “It’s hard to predict.”

Regent Street

DMI is proposing that between South Park and Monroe streets developers be allowed to build buildings as high as six or 10 stories on Regent Street. That’s two stories taller than is currently allowed on the route.

That along with increased density could add hundreds if not thousands of housing units, Ilstrup said.

Since 2010, Downtown’s population has grown by nearly 10,000 residents, he said.

“The market is reacting to very strong demand to live Downtown, in places where residents can meet all their needs within a short distance,” he said. “The population growth and demand for Downtown and campus living is driven by an influx of both new students and thousands of new Generation Z employees.”

Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents the area, said that “broadly speaking, I see a need for changes along Regent Street.”

“Many of the parcels along the south side of the street are restricted to four stories. ... Not only do we need a lot more housing — rising land values and the significant increases in the cost of construction mean that four-story projects often don’t ‘pencil out.’ Regent is ripe for redevelopment, and we shouldn’t let dated plans and outdated maps stand in the way.”

Smart Growth Greater Madison, an organization that represents developers, is not proposing any amendments to the map, but it sees a need for change.

“Smart Growth believes there are many areas in and near Downtown and near the UW-Madison campus where it would be appropriate to encourage greater housing density and taller buildings than was contemplated in the Comprehensive Plan and earlier neighborhood plans,” executive director Bill Connors said. “Those earlier plans were adopted before it was fully apparent that Madison has a persistent housing shortage, which is causing rents and house prices to skyrocket.”

