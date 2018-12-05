MMB grand reopening events

The Madison Municipal Building grand reopening celebration includes:

Performances by:

Liz Sexe, dance, 1:45, 2:45, and 3:45 p.m.

Rob Dz – DJ 11 a.m.-noon

Corey Matthew Hart – Songwriter 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Homemade – Hip hop 1:15-1:45 p.m.

Zander Anim - Songwriter 1:45-2:30 p.m.

Soood and The Pro – Hip hop 2:30-3:00 p.m.

Craig Baumann – Songwriter 3-3:30 p.m.

Eli Blakely – Hip hop 3:30-4:00 p.m.

Artwork by: Zane Williams, Derrick Buisch, Pranav Sood, Daniella Willet-Rabin, Katherine Rosing, Kelly Parks Snider, Faisal Abdu’ Allah, Romano Johnson, Craig Wilson, Tom Jones, Pete Hodapp, Michael Duffy, Marian Kane and Aris Georgiades

Video art by: Emma Pryde, Sleepercells 1, 2, & 3; Rebecca Kautz, Throwing My Weight Around; Max & Simone's, Loving you to Death Video Art; Erin Granat /Elizabeth Wadium, Elemental, Video Art looped in with animation by Erik Nelson, Forest Products; Eric Gunnison, Short Films; Teen Academy videos from the Bubbler; Crestwood Students /Reneé Earley - Stop Animations; Screen Printing by the Bubbler

Food carts: Caracas Empanadas; Caracas Arepas

Local Caterers: Little John’s 11-11:45 a.m.; Bunky’s Catering, noon-12:45 p.m.; Slide Food Cart & Beyond Catering, 1-1:45 p.m.; Melly Mel’s Deli & Catering, 2-2:45 p.m.; The Looking Glass Bakery and Catering 3-3:45 p.m.