Madison cancels popular Ride the Drive bicycle event due to lack of staff

Due to a lack of staffing, Madison is cancelling its popular "Ride the Drive" bicycling event for 2022, the city Parks Division said.

The Parks Division, like other places across the nation, is experiencing labor and staffing shortages and still has about 100 positions to fill this year, parks superintendent Eric Knepp said on the Parks Division's blog.

"Given the current and sustained staffing needs, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Ride the Drive for 2022," Knepp said. "This is not an easy choice for parks, but the event takes significant staff resources to plan, promote, and execute successfully."

The staff shortage may impact other Parks Division programming in what will likely be a "very challenging" spring and summer, he said.

The Parks Division has chosen to focus programming efforts on Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, aquatics, and neighborhood park-focused events, Knepp said. "The more neighborhood-focused events include the Sina Davis Movies in the Park, the Learning Series, Carts in Parks, and developing meaningfully inclusive programming at Glenway Golf Park.

With Ride the Drive, started in 2009, the city closes some streets for part of the day to vehicles so people can safely bike, walk, jog, skateboard or rollerblade the route. It began and is typically held Downtown. Since 2017, the event has been held around Brittingham, Law and Olin parks in the Downtown area and on a closed portion of John Nolen Drive.

In 2021, after skipping a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city shifted the location from Downtown to streets around four parks.

The Parks Division has been trying to recruit staff by attending job fairs, making presentations at high schools, offering a hiring and retention bonus in select positions, and hosting its own hiring fair on Friday, in conjunction with the Warner Family Fun Night, Knepp said.

"We are hopeful that we can work to systematically address the staffing issues we have to promote improvements to the programming offered in parks moving forward, but we just cannot do everything on the list with the resources we have for 2022," he said. "There are additional potential service level impacts on the horizon, but we are working to reduce those as much as possible."

The Parks Division hopes to resume Ride the Drive in 2023, Knepp said.

