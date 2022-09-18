Madison cancels Freakfest for third straight year with its future in doubt

For the third straight year, Madison is canceling its formal Downtown "Freakfest" Halloween event, this time because of declining attendance, significant public cost, and declining enthusiasm from the promoter.

The city is promoting several safe, family-friendly events in the days before Halloween, and none on Oct. 31. But the city is still preparing for larger than normal crowds around State Street on the weekend before the holiday.

Freakfest, a gated and ticketed event with big name music on State Street since 2006, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It typically takes place on the Saturday closest to Oct. 31. The event reported selling 14,800 tickets for a cold and rainy night in 2019.

Madison has long been a mecca to celebrate Halloween. In the 1980s, '90s and early 2000s, the holiday observance drew thousands of revelers from across the Midwest and sometimes descended into mayhem and riots, a drunken free-for-all that ended with property damage, arrests, injuries and even a death. The scene calmed significantly with the advent of Freakfest.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway moved to cancel Freakfest after months of consultation with city staff and other interested parties, said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District. The mayor was unavailable for comment.

"This is a continuation of the thought process when the pandemic began," Verveer said. "Perhaps Freakfest on State Street has outlived its useful life."

There's not been a strong consensus among State Street area businesses and other interests on whether it's beneficial to gate the street and ticket the event, Verveer said. Meanwhile, many UW-Madison students balked at buying tickets and celebrated with house parties, he said.

Tiffany Kenney, executive director of Madison's Central Business Improvement District, said businesses were worried last year, but crowds were costumed, in good spirits and respectful, and businesses are hoping for the same thing next month.

Some restaurants had closed earlier during ticketed Freakfest events, but its stages offering music will be missed, Kenney said. Still, Downtown has been offering a lot of music in 2022 through events such as the Mad Lit and Live on King Street concert series, and the Taste of Madison, she said.

"We are tiptoeing to saying, this will be OK for the future," she said, adding that the BID wants a 5-year-old to think the State Street area is the cool place to be with events like late-afternoon trick or treating and hay rides on Oct. 26 and for adults to enjoy events, programs and establishments, too.

Although there is no UW football game or homecoming planned for Halloween weekend this year, the city is planning for crowds, Verveer said.

The city will have extra police on duty and will add private security for some spots, he said. Also, a glass ban again has been instituted on State Street for Halloween weekend, and restaurant Streateries will be closed at 6 p.m.

"We anticipate there will be -- as is the tradition -- thousands of people gathering on State Street," he said. "There was an increased police presence last year and that's absolutely the plan again this year. We are proceeding cautiously and practically."

The city is promoting the following Halloween events:

Oct. 26, 3 to 6 p.m., State Street trick-or-treating for young children and their families, sponsored by Madison's Central Business Improvement District, and hayrides around the Capitol Square, sponsored by the Madison Parks Division. From 6 to 8 p.m., a showing of the film "Hocus Pocus" near the top of State Street, sponsored by the Parks Division.

Oct. 29, 8 p.m., progressive rock band Claudio Simonetti's Goblin performing "Suspiria" at the Orpheum Theater, 216 State St.; and at 10 p.m., the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee’s showing of the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Memorial Union's Shannon Hall, 800 Langdon St.

Heading into the Halloween season, the best protection against severe illness due to COVID-19 is staying up to date on vaccines, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. No matter what kind of celebration or activity, Public Health encourages that people consider their personal risk of getting seriously ill, such as age or underlying health conditions. It's also important to understand the factors that can either lower or increase that risk, including length of exposure and ventilation, Public Health said.