Madison bus drivers clean coaches to keep coworkers, public safe after route cuts

Editor’s note: This is part of a continuing series on those whose jobs have been deemed “essential” during the coronavirus outbreak and for whom working “safer at home” is not an option. Suggestions for future profiles of those who help keep us fed, safe and mobile can be sent to wsjcity@madison.com.
Many Madison Metro Transit bus drivers faced a decision after routes were cut in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus: whether to work in the garage helping clean and disinfect buses as they rolled in after each shift.
Those who opted to clean did so for a variety of reasons, including because their routes were eliminated or to lessen their exposure to the public.
Cindy Butler’s motivation was to keep her fellow Metro Transit employees safe.
“I can’t give them masks, gloves or anything like that,” said Butler, 55, who has worked as a driver and driving instructor for 20 years. “Metro is really close-knit. We spend more time with our fellow coworkers because of our long shifts than we do our own families, so to me a lot of these people are like family.”
Butler now starts her shift in the Metro Transit garage, where she and other drivers run a fog of disinfectant spray through the air handling system of each coach. Then one or two workers will go through the bus and wipe down the walls, pull chords, seats, windowsills, straps, windows and anything else a person could touch, or sneeze or cough on.
One person can clean four to six buses per eight-hour shift each day, but the drivers have to hustle, and often they need to take breaks to get fresh air if they become overwhelmed by fumes, Butler said. Each bus is cleaned every day after it arrives back from a shift.
Before the outbreak, Metro’s 270 coaches went through a bus wash — basically a big car wash — and employees used a large door-mounted vacuum to suck out any debris inside. There were only a couple of detailers to clean the buses.
Now the cleaning crew averages 12 people per shift, most of whom worked behind the wheel before their routes were cut.
“It took them quite a while to get through the fleet before, versus what we’re doing in groups now,” Butler said.
Bus drivers and maintenance workers are among those considered essential employees, but Butler said her coworkers encounter riders frustrated by protocols put in place to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.
Metro limited capacity to 15 riders per bus to facilitate social distancing, and if there’s more than one passenger at a bus stop when the coach is near capacity, it’s up to the riders to determine who will board the bus and who will be left behind. Butler said she hopes people recognize the limit was put in place to keep the public and bus drivers safe.
“If the drivers get sick, there will be no transit. We’re doing as best as we can to protect them,” she said.
She’s afraid people aren’t taking the virus seriously because they can’t see or touch it, and worries her coworkers and others could be at risk.
Butler was stationed overseas with an ex-husband who was in the Army during the first Gulf War in 1991, and her father retired from the military after 34 years. She compared the battle against the virus to life during wartime.
“It’s scary,” she said. “We don’t know where it’s coming from. ... It’s pretty much all around you but it’s invisible.”
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
-
Madison bus drivers clean coaches to keep coworkers, public safe after route cuts
-
Husband, wife of 73 years die within hours of each other; both had coronavirus
-
Madison-area fitness equipment manufacturers responding to surge in sales amid stay-at-home orders
- 227 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.