Madison bus drivers clean coaches to keep coworkers, public safe after route cuts

Editor’s note: This is part of a continuing series on those whose jobs have been deemed “essential” during the coronavirus outbreak and for whom working “safer at home” is not an option. Suggestions for future profiles of those who help keep us fed, safe and mobile can be sent to wsjcity@madison.com.

Many Madison Metro Transit bus drivers faced a decision after routes were cut in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus: whether to work in the garage helping clean and disinfect buses as they rolled in after each shift.

Those who opted to clean did so for a variety of reasons, including because their routes were eliminated or to lessen their exposure to the public.

Cindy Butler’s motivation was to keep her fellow Metro Transit employees safe.

“I can’t give them masks, gloves or anything like that,” said Butler, 55, who has worked as a driver and driving instructor for 20 years. “Metro is really close-knit. We spend more time with our fellow coworkers because of our long shifts than we do our own families, so to me a lot of these people are like family.”