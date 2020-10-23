Madison budget amendments invest in community services, prevent layoffs

City Council changes

Carter and Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1; Paul Skidmore, District 9; and Zachary Henak, District 10; are proposing to decrease the salaries of alders by 5% next year.

Carter said the proposed reduction is an “honorable nod” toward staff who could be laid off or furloughed. She said she would like to see the mayor’s salary reduced as well.

“I think that we all need to do our share,” Carter said.

The executive budget proposal includes the required 3.25% increase for alders starting in their next term, which begins April 20, 2021. This would result in $17,470 for the council president, 415,488 for vice president and $14,357 for the remaining alders.

With the reduction, the new 2021 salaries are $16,597 for council president, $14,714 for vice president and $13,640 for the remaining alders. Total savings would amount to $16,193.

Another proposed change, though it would not have a fiscal impact, would eliminate the council’s chief of staff position in favor of creating a director of resident and community engagement. Kemble and Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, are sponsoring the amendment.

The chief of staff position was created in 2017, and next year’s budget proposal currently includes $138,000 for the job. Kwasi Obeng, is the first and current chief of staff, though he will be leaving next month for a new job in Georgia.

