Madison budget amendments include more police, more money to divert calls from police

Council members are also offering amendments to increase funding for a new city effort to have mental health workers respond to certain emergencies, increase outreach to the homeless and stem retaliatory violence.

Funding would increase from $350,000 to $600,000 for a new pilot program in the mayor's budget that would send paramedics and mental health workers to some calls historically handled by police. The increase for the Crisis Response Team would be paid for by reducing the police department's recruit class from 39 to 33 or 34.

Five council members are seeking to boost spending from $548,000 to $781,000 for services such as paying for security deposits for low-income people and directing the homeless to mental health care and other help.

And Ald. Shiva Bidar, 5th District, is the lead sponsor of an amendment to increase funding from $200,000 to $300,000 for a four-year-old city initiative known as the Focused Interruption Coalition that responds to incidents of violence in the city and seeks to use peer support head off retaliation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}