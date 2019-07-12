After a five-hour meeting with more than 170 community members in attendance Thursday, a Madison board unanimously affirmed that a private high school is not allowed to use its athletic field for playing competitive games.
The Zoning Board of Appeals voted 4-0 to deny Edgewood High School’s request for the city to reconsider notices given to the school stating that it violated city laws by hosting games on the field.
The city gave Edgewood two violation notices during games held last spring, including a girl’s soccer game. The notices came after zoning administrator Matt Tucker said the school’s master plan prohibits the school from hosting competitions on the field.
Matt Lee, an attorney representing the city, said it was "troubling and unfair" that Tucker "issued a notice of violation deeming it illegal to play a girl's soccer game on a soccer field."
The controversy hinges on wording in the school’s master plan that describes the intended use of the field as being for athletic practices and gym classes -- without mentioning competitions.
Ald. Tag Evers, 13th district, questioned why the school would leave out one of the most “obvious” uses of the field, and list only gym classes and practices. Evers said it was likely left out intentionally to make the master plan easier to pass in a neighborhood that has become frustrated by noise from the field.
Tensions also rose when the school proposed a plan to build a stadium on the field, which neighborhood residents were adamantly opposed to.
At the meeting, city residents complained that the number of games played on the field have increased tenfold since the field was updated in 2015.
But Lee said the school has almost always had competitions there, and it should continue to be allowed to do so.
"We had been playing games openly for 90 years," Lee said.
Those in support of Edgewood's request said the city was preventing high schoolers from playing games on their home field because of a technicality. Six people spoke in opposition to Edgewood’s request, while 12 spoke in favor.
In its master plan, the school is required to explain the intended use of any spaces, Tucker said. Any uses that are not covered need additional approval from the city plan commission. Since competitions are not stated anywhere in the plan, Tucker said, the school needs to go through this approval process.
But Lee, and two other attorneys arguing in favor of Edgewood, said there are other areas of the master plan that explain the space was meant to be used for competitions.
Lee said simply labeling the space as an “athletic field” makes it clear that its intended use includes athletic competitions. Lee also said the space is zoned as a recreational area, which means it should be able to be used for athletic games.
In UW-Madison’s master plan, Lee said, the Natatorium and Goodman Softball Complex are both zoned recreationally. The facilities host swim meets and softball games, respectively, he said.
Lee also noted that "classes and practices" was not meant to be an exhaustive list of all activities the field would be used for.
But board members agreed with Tucker’s interpretation of city law. The members looked through Edgewood’s master plan and said they did not find sufficient language explaining that the fields were intended to be used for games.
“This isn’t a case of whether or not we support Edgewood," said board member Angela Jenkins. "It’s really about the code, the zoning code itself, the interpretation of that.”
Edgewood must now apply to change its master plan, or apply to repeal its master plan in its entirety, for competitions to be legally allowed on its field.