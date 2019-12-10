You are the owner of this article.
Madison board plans ways for public to get involved in search for new police chief
Madison board plans ways for public to get involved in search for new police chief

Vic Wahl press conference (copy)

Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl addresses media during a press conference last month. He has said he is not a candidate for the permanent position.

 EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

In an effort to hear what the public wants in a new police chief, the Madison panel responsible for hiring the city's top cop is planning four public listening sessions and setting up an email address to submit comments, and is likely to work with a nonprofit group that uses artificial intelligence as part of a project to improve public discourse.

The public listening sessions will be held at locations around the city, the five-member Board of Police and Fire Commissioners said in a statement Tuesday, and the email to submit comments is PoliceChiefSearch@cityofmadison.com. The email was not yet active as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Former police chief Mike Koval resigned abruptly on Sept. 30. Under state law, police and fire commissions in cities that have them are responsible for hiring police chiefs. Commissioners are appointed by their local elected officials but their chief-hiring decisions are not subject to elected officials' approval. The intent of the system is to take politics out of the hiring of public safety leaders.

The board said that in getting public input it is also likely to tap into the services of the Local Voices Network, or LVN, a project of a nonprofit called Cortico that is affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab. LVN brings small groups of people around an internet-connected digital recording system to discuss, with the help of a facilitator, local issues. Journalists and others can then use key words to search the conversations for patterns and insights.

Max Resnik, LVN's lead for media and journalism, said the group was just made aware of the board's interest Tuesday, and "we haven't put together a working plan yet."

He said that since launching in Madison in January, LVN has facilitated 85 local discussions involving some 400 people on topics including health care, housing and transit.

LVN also has chapters in New York City and Boston.

In its statement, the board said it is "not uncommon" for the hiring of a police chief to take six to 12 months.

