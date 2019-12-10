Madison board plans ways for public to get involved in search for new police chief

In an effort to hear what the public wants in a new police chief, the Madison panel responsible for hiring the city's top cop is planning four public listening sessions and setting up an email address to submit comments, and is likely to work with a nonprofit group that uses artificial intelligence as part of a project to improve public discourse.

The public listening sessions will be held at locations around the city, the five-member Board of Police and Fire Commissioners said in a statement Tuesday, and the email to submit comments is PoliceChiefSearch@cityofmadison.com. The email was not yet active as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Former police chief Mike Koval resigned abruptly on Sept. 30. Under state law, police and fire commissions in cities that have them are responsible for hiring police chiefs. Commissioners are appointed by their local elected officials but their chief-hiring decisions are not subject to elected officials' approval. The intent of the system is to take politics out of the hiring of public safety leaders.