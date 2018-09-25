If you’re thinking about buying a new bicycle, you might not want to put it off very long.
That’s because additional Trump administration tariffs of $200 billion on Chinese goods that went into effect Monday includes tariffs on bicycles. The tariffs on bikes, as well as parts and accessories, impose a 10 percent tax, which will rise to 25 percent by the end of the year.
The tariffs will hit especially hard in Wisconsin, home to such industry giants as Trek, Pacific Cycle, Saris Cycling Group and Planet Bike.
“If the tariff increases are finalized, we anticipate that brands like Trek will have few options but to pass these costs through the supply chain to our customers,” said Roger Gierhart, Trek’s vice president of marketing and supply chain, in recent remarks to the U.S. Trade Commission.
The industry group People for Bikes estimates that the tariffs, which come in addition to a pre-existing 11 percent bike tariff, will amount to a $250 million annual tax increase on U.S. bicycle sellers, and Trek anticipates a $30 million hit to the Waterloo-based company alone.
“Considering that 94 percent of complete bicycles sold in the U.S. are imported from China, the practical consequences of this announcement will mean higher prices for nearly every American that purchases a new bike,” People for Bikes says on its website.
The new tariffs will also hit Madison-based Pacific Cycle, owner of such popular brands as Schwinn and Mongoose, brands that are aimed at the lower-end retail market and are produced in China.
A Pacific Cycle spokeswoman didn’t return an email seeking comment. But other players in the affordable bike market say they are bracing for the effects.
Huffy Bicycle Corp., based in Dayton, Ohio, imports 4 million bikes each year from China, which it sells to retailers like Walmart. The company says the 25 percent tariff would raise the average cost of a bike from $500 to $625.
“These are extraordinary price increases for middle-class Americans who make up the clear majority of our riders,” Huffy president and CEO Bill Smith told U.S. trade officials. “This proposed tariff will have a devastating impact on bicycle sales as consumer demand will plummet.”
According to a 2017 report from the Outdoor Industry Association, Americans spend $97 billion a year on “wheeled sports,” primarily biking.
Trek alone has domestic sales near $500 million, according to Gierhart, and sells products to 1,600 independent U.S. retailers. And a decline in demand from higher prices would not only “have a major impact” on the company’s bottom line, it would impact downstream businesses as well.
“One of our biggest concerns is the effect that these tariffs will have on the small business owners and their employees that sell Trek products,” he said.
He pointed to items like tires, inner tubes, bike clothing and helmets, as well as bicycle repair and maintenance services.
“If the price of complete bicycles and related products goes up, we expect to see diminished demand for these downstream goods and services that will risk the profitability of bicycle retailers,” he said.
Ultimately, he warned, the trade war puts at risk the jobs of Trek’s 2,600 employees, and thousands of jobs with retailers that sell Trek products.
But not everyone in the industry opposes the tariffs.
In a letter to U.S. trade representatives, Chris Fortune, CEO of Saris Cycling Group, said tariffs are an opportunity to level the playing field for companies like his, which produce in the U.S. The company, which makes bike racks and storage products, employs 200 at production facilities in Madison and Minneapolis.
“Our situation is simple,” he said. “All our competitors choose to invest in other countries while Saris invests here at home. We have been abandoned by our bicycle trade and industry groups who have sided with members of the industry who have sent most of their production and manufacturing overseas and outside the United States.”