Madison begins program to help low-income families offset city's $40 wheel tax

Madison families in the federal Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) nutrition program can now receive $40 gift cards to offset the city's new $40 vehicle registration fee begun this year.

The City Council approved the registration fee, often called a "wheel tax," to help balance the 2020 operating budget and also support expansion of Metro Transit bus service, including new subsidies for low-income and youth bus riders, and to begin preparation for bus rapid transit.

WIC seeks to improve the health of women, infants and children who may be nutritionally at risk by providing healthy foods, health information, and referrals to health care.

