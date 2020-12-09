Madison-based F-16 jet crashes in Upper Peninsula of Michigan

An F-16 jet out of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison crashed Tuesday night in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs reported.

When the crash happened about 8 p.m., the jet was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board, the department said in a statement.

The status of the pilot had not been released as of about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

WLUC television in Marquette, Michigan, reported that a search was on for the pilot, and that poor cell phone connectivity in the very rural area was hindering communication efforts.

The station said the crash occurred just north of the Garden Peninsula along the Delta-Schoolcraft county line in the Hiawatha National Forest, about 225 miles northeast of Madison.

The Garden Peninsula is east of Escanaba, Michigan, and northeast of Washington Island, Wisconsin, and juts out into Lake Michigan.