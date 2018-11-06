In a move reminiscent of the "fake news" peddled in the lead-up to the 2016 elections, a conservative Madison-based group blasted out a story on Election Day that falsely claims UW-Madison is giving out documents that, by themselves, allow non-citizens to vote.
Headlined "UW issues voting ID card to non-citizen," the Nov. 1 story by the MacIver Institute for Public Policy follows an unidentified UW-Madison student and Chinese national who successfully obtains a "voter enrollment verification letter" and "student voter ID card." The university started issuing the cards in 2014 after a court ruled a Republican law to require photo IDs at the polls could go forward.
"He already has everything he needs to vote," MacIver reporter Bill Osmulski says in the two-and-a-half minute piece, "proof of residence and a photo ID."
Except he doesn't. In order to vote, a voter must be registered, and to register, the state requires a state driver's license or identification card, or the last four digits of the applicant's social security number. People can still register to vote without one of those documents, but all prospective voters must sign a form attesting, under penalty of law, to a variety of things that make them eligible to vote, including citizenship, being at least 18 years old and not being a felon on probation or parole.
"Voter ID and proof of citizenship are completely different things," said state Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney.
Osmulski told the Wisconsin State Journal in an email that his "story never claimed the voter ID card can be used for registering.
"It clearly pointed out the voter ID card can only be used for voting, and the university issued that single-purpose card to a student who is ineligible to vote," he said.
He called the state’s voter ID law "the last line of defense against voter fraud, and by issuing voter ID cards to people ineligible to vote, the university is needlessly risking the integrity of our election process."
In one of the more than 75 comments on the MacIver story on its website, UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone points out that the university ID can't be used to register to vote. The story had been shared more than 1,300 times on Facebook as of midday Tuesday, and MacIver sent it out via email and Twitter on Tuesday morning.
McGlone said the university hadn't previously been the target of accusations that its voter ID was allowing non-citizens to vote.
Republicans have for years sought to pass photo ID requirements and other voting restrictions in an attempt to guard against voter fraud, despite virtually no evidence that voter fraud is widespread or affects the outcome of elections.
Osmulski says at the end of the story that the student "has no intention of registering or voting," but adds, "at this point, what would stop someone else in his shoes?"
"What stops someone who is a non-citizen from voting is the penalty of prosecution if he or she is caught," Magney said via email. "Remember, there is no national database we can access to check someone’s citizenship. It is possible for a non-citizen to get a state ID card. Non-citizens can be members of the U.S. military, and we accept military ID cards."