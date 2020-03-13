Madison bans official travel to states where COVID-19 coronavirus spreading

The city of Madison has suspended travel on official city business to any state with sustained community transmission of the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 illness.
As of Friday, that included California, Washington and New York, according to the CDC.
The policy is in line with one imposed by the state of Wisconsin.
Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
Covers energy and the environment for the Wisconsin State Journal. Rhymes with Lubbock. Contact him at 608-252-6146.
