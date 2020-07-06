Madison awarded $1.3 million COVID-19 elections grant

If the pandemic remains in Wisconsin this fall, state and local officials will have to prepare for holding an election with much higher turnout than April under similarly difficult circumstances. In April, the city had to rearrange certain polling places, conduct some in-person absentee polling outside, operate with fewer poll workers and secure proper sanitation products.

The city’s effort was aided by the fact that so many people in Madison, as well as across the state, voted by mail, which alleviated pressure at the polls on Election Day.

To prepare for upcoming elections, Madison city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said the city is working on improving voter outreach. One idea is to implement pop-up absentee voting centers, especially in parts of the city with higher concentrations of voters of color, which have voted in-person at a higher rate than in other parts of the city.

Rhodes-Conway said the city expects to use the grant to help fund those voting centers; adding drop boxes around the city to return absentee ballots; providing a better infrastructure for the city to process absentee ballots; providing protective equipment for polling stations; and recruiting additional poll workers.