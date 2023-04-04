Madison voters on Tuesday are deciding a spirited race between Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challenger Gloria Reyes, electing a City Council and deciding whether to hold elections for half of the council members every year rather than for all 20 every two years.

Rhodes-Conway, who took office by handily beating former Mayor Paul Soglin with 62% of the vote in 2019, faces Reyes, a consultant and former nonprofit executive, deputy mayor, Madison School Board president and city police officer after they emerged from a three-way primary in February.

It's the first time in city history two women have squared off for the mayor's office in the general election. Sue Bauman became the city's first female mayor in 1997 and Rhodes-Conway the first gay woman to win in 2019. Reyes would be the first Hispanic mayor.

Reyes, while touting her local roots, prioritized economic development, housing, equity and public safety while accusing the mayor of mismanaging the city's finances with budget deficits projected to reach $20 million to $30 million after 2024. She the coming Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and Metro Transit redesign may not be fiscally sound in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic or equitable.

Rhodes-Conway focused on accomplishments, including advances with long-sought BRT and the transit redesign, low-cost housing, equity, fighting climate change and traffic safety and voiced a desire "to get the job done." But in the later stages of the campaign, as Reyes leveled attacks, the mayor hit back, contending Reyes doesn't understand the fundamentals of finance and transit and accusing the challenger of putting out misinformation.

The mayor more than tripled Gloria Reyes' fundraising and also outspent her opponent between Feb. 7 and March 20, according to the last campaign finance reports before Tuesday. But both campaigns fell short of the fundraising and spending sums for the same six-week reporting period in the mayoral campaign between Rhodes-Conway and Soglin four years ago.

The mayor started the reporting period with $8,382, raised $75,525, spent $54,605 and ended with $29,302 in the bank. She also had $16,905 in incurred obligations and $1,870 in loans. All told, the mayor has raised $114,688 and spent $102,315 from Jan. 1 through March 20.

Reyes started the reporting period with $28,803, raised $28,893, spent $36,073 and ended with $16,623 in the bank. Altogether, Reyes has raised $60,162 and spent $43,540 from Jan. 1 through March 20.

City Council races

Although all 20 council districts are on the ballot, only 14 had competitive races.

They are: District 2. Colin Barushok, Ald. Juliana Bennett; District 3, Derek Field, Matt Van Eperen; District 4, Maxwell Laubenstein, Ald. Mike Verveer; District 6, Davy Mayer, Marsha Rummel; District 8, Charlie Fahey, MGR Govindarajan; District 9, Nino Amato, Ald. Nikki Conklin; District 10, Ald. Sheri Carter, Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole; District 12, Amani Latimer Burris, Julia Matthews; District 14, Isadore Knox, Jr., Noah Lieberman; District 15, Brad Hinkfuss, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford; District 16, Ald. Jael Currie, Kim Richman; District 18, Michelle Ellinger Linley, Ald. Charles Myadze; District 19, John Guequierre, Karen Slack; and District 20, Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Ald. Matt Phair.

In some races, two council incumbents are squaring off due to redistricting.

Those with no challengers are: District 1, John Duncan; District 5, Regina Vidaver; District 7, Nasra Wehelie; District 11, Bill Tishler; District 13, Ald. Tag Evers; and District 17, Sabrina Madison.

With housing a big issue, the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin’s Housing Advocacy Fund made rare, perhaps unprecedented, independent expenditures totaling $169,889 in nine council races this spring.

Equally rare, all nine council candidates benefiting from the support signed a joint letter opposing such outside spending in local campaigns with their opponents blasting the contributions as well.

Ballot referendum

The binding referendum, placed on the ballot by a council supermajority vote, would create staggered, two-year terms for the 20-member council beginning in 2025.

If the referendum is approved, candidates for even-numbered council districts would run for a one-year term and those in odd-numbered districts would run for two-year terms in 2025. Beginning in 2026, candidates in even-numbered districts would also run for two-year terms, ensuring half the members would face election each year.

Currently, council terms last two years, with elections for all districts happening every other year. The mayor is elected to four-year terms and there is no proposal to change the process for that office. All of those offices are up for election on Tuesday.