Madison attorney announces run for Melissa Sargent's state Assembly seat

Madison attorney and former assembly rules committee research clerk Walt Stewart has announced candidacy as a Democrat for the state Assembly seat to be left vacant by Rep. Melissa Sargent — who is running to fill a soon-to-be-vacant seat in the state Senate.
Earlier this month, longtime Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, announced on the Senate floor he would not seek re-election this fall, setting up a competitive race in the strongly Democratic 16th Senate District. Following Miller's announcement, Sargent, D-Madison, whose Assembly district is one of three in Miller’s Senate district, announced her candidacy for the seat, which opens up her spot this fall in the 48th Assembly District.
"I saw that as an opportunity," Stewart, 64, said. "From my perspective, I think I would be very useful in that position and it would be a good use of my skill set."
Part of that skill set includes six years spent — from 1978-84 — as a legislative aid research clerk for the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, where Stewart said became well versed in administrative agencies and rules.
Stewart, who has been in a private law practice since 1984, said his professional experience will help him when pushing Democratic issues in a chamber that has a 63-36 GOP majority.
"I have a lot of experience working with people who disagree," Stewart said. "Very often the major challenge is trying to communicate in such a way that we can find a common ground. This is what I do for a living and I think that’s what’s needed in the Legislature, especially given how polarized politics has become."
You have free articles remaining.
As far as issues, Stewart said he would hope to focus on affordable health care, clean water, better schools and easier access to higher education.
While Stewart is currently the only candidate to formally announce for Sargent's seat, Madison Alder Samba Baldeh, who was elected to the Madison Common Council in 2015, said he has shifted his focus from the 16th Senate District to the Assembly 48th District seat.
"For now I think I am more interested in looking at the Assembly than the Senate," Baldeh said Thursday, adding that he expects to make a formal announcement in the next week or two.
As for Miller's Senate seat, Sargent will face independent candidate and Monona Grove School Board president Andrew McKinney. McKinney has been a Democrat in other races but said he has chosen to run as an independent because the Democratic Party has moved too far left and both the Republican and Democratic parties have failed to produce results.
Others considering a run for the 16th District seat include Assembly Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state Rep. Kelda Roys.
While both open seats fall in strongly Democratic districts, Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said both races have the potential to boost voter engagement, if even by a small number of voters. In what is expected to be a very close presidential race this fall, the party will take all the votes it can get, he said.
"What the party is excited about … is a primary and eventual nominee that inspires and turns out voters who can effect every race up and down the ticket," Wikler said.