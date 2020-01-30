Madison attorney announces run for Melissa Sargent's state Assembly seat

"I have a lot of experience working with people who disagree," Stewart said. "Very often the major challenge is trying to communicate in such a way that we can find a common ground. This is what I do for a living and I think that’s what’s needed in the Legislature, especially given how polarized politics has become."

As far as issues, Stewart said he would hope to focus on affordable health care, clean water, better schools and easier access to higher education.

While Stewart is currently the only candidate to formally announce for Sargent's seat, Madison Alder Samba Baldeh, who was elected to the Madison Common Council in 2015, said he has shifted his focus from the 16th Senate District to the Assembly 48th District seat.

"For now I think I am more interested in looking at the Assembly than the Senate," Baldeh said Thursday, adding that he expects to make a formal announcement in the next week or two.

As for Miller's Senate seat, Sargent will face independent candidate and Monona Grove School Board president Andrew McKinney. McKinney has been a Democrat in other races but said he has chosen to run as an independent because the Democratic Party has moved too far left and both the Republican and Democratic parties have failed to produce results.