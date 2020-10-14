Madison Assembly candidate uses C-word in calling out Tavern League

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The C-word is currently the source of another political controversy in Madison politics, with the City Council recently deciding to spend up to $10,000 on an investigation to determine who uttered the word during a meeting over the teleconferencing platform Zoom. The utterance occurred after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced a member of the public, Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores, who had registered to speak.

Hong's defenders, such as former Democratic state Senate candidate Nada Elmikashfi, say her use of the word is not the same as someone on the City Council Zoom call directing the word toward a female member of the public.

Elmikashfi, who is set to become Hong's chief of staff in the likely event that Hong wins election in November, made waves during her Senate campaign earlier this year for her own approach to politics and political speech. Elmikashfi used a different four-letter curse word after a crowd tore down two statues on Capitol Square to protest racial injustice, writing "F--- your statues" on Twitter.

Hong won a multi-candidate Democratic primary in August and faces Republican Patrick Hull in the Nov. 3 election. Hong is expected to prevail in the heavily Democratic district.