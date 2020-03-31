Madison asks state to postpone April 7 election in ongoing litigation

"With all the evidence in front of me, I can only conclude that the best way – and perhaps the only way – to hold a fair and safe election is to postpone it," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Tuesday.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the "ideal response" is to delay the election.

"Public health has voiced what I think is a very legitimate concern that holding a public election right now in the midst of this is counter to everything we're trying to accomplish to beat back COVID-19," Parisi said.