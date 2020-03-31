Madison asks state to postpone April 7 election in ongoing litigation

As the novel coronavirus pandemic disrupts life across Wisconsin, the city of Madison is urging the state to delay the April 7 election.
In a friend-of-the-court brief tied to a Democratic party lawsuit, Madison asked the state to postpone the April 7 election, and all related deadlines, for a period of not less than three weeks. The state could consider ordering a full paper mail-in ballot, according to the brief. Also, the city requested that officeholders remain in office until their successors are elected and qualified.
“The Court must provide adequate relief to the City so that as many voters as is possible will have their votes count and that they are able to do so without endangering the health of themselves, the dedicated poll workers, or their families,” the brief states.
The original suit, filed two weeks ago, sought to have the state extend deadlines for absentee ballot voting. It is one of a handful of lawsuits seeking to make changes to election practices during the pandemic.
City Attorney Michael May said the amicus brief is meant to present the view of the clerk’s office attempting to carry out an election during pandemic conditions.
Other local units, including the cities of Racine and Milwaukee, have filed amicus briefs. On Tuesday, the last day to file these briefs, Dane County attorneys were in progress of drafting an amicus brief.
“They’re all bringing to the court the knowledge and experience of entities that actually have to be on the ground conducting elections, which the other parties really aren’t,” May said. “That’s our goal, and that’s why we got in the case.”
COVID-19, the virus caused by the novel coronavirus, has infected over 1,000 people across Wisconsin, including 209 positive cases and two deaths in Dane County. Across the state, 16 people have died from COVID-19.
The April 7 election, now one week away, features a presidential primary, Wisconsin Supreme Court race and local elections. Madison argues in the brief filed in federal court March 30 that “not only is it unlikely that the City will be able to conduct a full and fair election, attempting to do so without some relief from this Court will endanger the health of many Wisconsin residents.”
A March 30 memo from Public Health Madison & Dane County argues that holding an in-person election could expand the network of people surrounding a person who is asymptomatic but contagious — potentially increasing the number of people infected.
“Our case counts have been increasing steadily — but not exponentially — since mid-March,” the memo said. “Holding elections is a walk back to the fragile, but effective, system of social distancing we have established in Wisconsin and a risk we should not willingly take.”
Gov. Tony Evers has refused to move or delay the April 7 election. He and other officials have encouraged voting by absentee mail ballots. This has resulted in a “deluge” of requests, according to the brief.
As of March 30, the Madison City Clerk’s Office had issued 71,792 absentees, 20,803 of which are returned to be counted. The brief states that the clerk’s office continues to have a backlog of absentee requests, which come in daily, exceeding 10,000.
“We are thus left with the inevitable conclusion that the Clerk will be unlikely to fulfill all requests under current statutory deadlines, and that many responses will be received after the deadline for submission of absentee ballots,” according to the brief. “Thousands of eligible voters will be denied their right to vote.”
The city is also experiencing challenges with polling logistics, including lack of polling locations and poll workers, according to the public health memo.
The clerk’s office has also heard from eligible voters — many of whom are older, in quarantine or living alone — who are unable to upload their form of identification to request an absentee ballot and do not have anyone who can help them.
On Friday, the state Republican Party filed a federal lawsuit against Dane County after Clerk Scot McDonell issued guidance that voters can request an absentee ballot without providing a photo ID by declaring themselves indefinitely confined due to COVID-19.
Those who are indefinitely confined do not have to provide a copy of their photo ID to cast ballots in person or absentee.
Republican members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Sunday sought to warn both McDonell and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson, who issued similar guidance, that their advice violated state elections law. But the committee, which is split evenly between members of both parties, deadlocked over those and separate motions brought by Democrats.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has advised the indefinitely confined designation is appropriate for voters who are indefinitely confined because of age, physical illness or infirmity or are disabled for an indefinite period.
Briana Reilly contributed to the report.
