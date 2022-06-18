Madison asks businesses to 'adopt' planting beds in major street medians

Lacking funds and private contractors, Madison is hoping businesses and institutions “adopt” and maintain 89 planting beds with perennials that beautify the medians of major streets this year.

Under the latest initiative, businesses could adopt the planting beds and hire contractors who are trained in safety techniques to maintain them. That includes mulch replacement, weeding, plant replacement, dead heading flowering plants and trimming bushes and perennials to meet height limitations.

Otherwise, most of the 89 planting beds will either be mowed or string-trimmed to ground level to eliminate vision hazards. The beds represent about 14% of the city’s 652 planting beds with the large majority located in traffic calming circles and medians in low-traffic streets.

“We realize this is an imperfect solution but given the city’s financial situation and the current labor market economy, it is where we are,” assistant city engineer Greg Fries said.

The situation is frustrating because the Engineering Division’s goal is to make whatever green space it has greener and more supportive of pollinators, Fries said. The city, for example, is currently piloting a number of alternatives to traditional median plantings with a focus on native species to increase pollinator habitat and decrease maintenance, he said.

The city’s operating budget cuts funding for maintenance of 208 planting beds in medians on major streets that are under private maintenance contracts from $165,000 in 2021 to $86,422 this year. In the spring, to lower costs, the Engineering Division proposed taking 110 beds out of contracted maintenance and converting 89 of those beds to turf or colored, stamped concrete.

In May, the City Council didn’t act on a proposed budget amendment to transfer funds to convert 64 planting beds to turf, and rejected a substitute amendment to increase the operating budget to allow 41 planted beds to remain and convert only 22 to turf. Meanwhile, a bid to convert 25 medians to concrete using previously approved funds came in over budget and the city can’t award a contract at this time.

Initially, the city opened the door to institutions to contribute to maintenance, and Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, secured a commitment from Monona Terrace to contribute $10,000 annually to care for the beds in medians near the convention center on John Nolen Drive between Blair and Broom streets.

That still leaves the Engineering Division with many beds to maintain on major streets and no funds to do the work, difficulty in getting a contractor to do the work, and an inability to do the work in house because the division has not been able to fill all its seasonal positions.

So now, the Engineering Division is asking for help from businesses. Residents can’t adopt the beds because they’re located on major thoroughfares and maintenance is considered too dangerous for those who don’t do this work regularly and aren’t trained in safety techniques, Fries said. The city can’t accept cash donations because it would require a budget amendment, and it lacks a contractor with the capacity to do all the work.

Earlier this week, Fries sent all City Council members an email asking for help to spread the word to businesses. So far, one business on Regent Street has expressed interest, Fries said. “We’re hopeful to get more,” he said.

“I support all attempts to maintain landscaped beds in medians citywide,” Verveer said, adding that he is optimistic that the business Fries noted will step forward to maintain planting beds on Regent Street between West Washington Avenue and East Campus Mall.

Growing challenge

In the early 2000s, the Engineering Division was asked to add planting beds featuring perennials to many of the main corridors into the city, including extensive plantings during the major reconstruction of East Washington Avenue. Before then, there was little other than turf, concrete and trees in medians.

An “Adopt a Median” program was started about the same time to encourage neighborhood groups to plant and maintain medians in lower-traffic areas.

The program “is just one way to get involved in improving public infrastructure, plus, it’s easy to apply,” Fries said. “We’re trying new techniques, but making sure pollinators are supported has been our goal for quite some time.”

Standard planting bed installation and replanting in medians continued roughly through 2017 when the Engineering Division began to rethink its approach. It reached out to the Parks Division about converting hard-to-mow medians to alternate cover types that only need mowing once a year or to concrete where medians are less than 6 feet wide and hard to mow safely.

Steps advanced

Among new initiatives are:

Low-mow bee lawn:

12 medians have been planted with a low-mow bee lawn which could support pollinators and reduce the need to mow medians by 80% compared to typical turf grass.

Native shortgrass prairie:

10 medians have been planted with native short grasses and wildflowers.

Mulch alternatives:

Using hardy native groundcovers such as Canada anemone and wild strawberry to replace mulch.

Replacement plantings:

Using native plants and species such as butterfly milkweed and prairie dropseed.

“We pride ourselves on being green-focused, forward thinking and ahead of the curve on green infrastructure that pushes us ahead in the big picture toward building more sustainable infrastructure,” Engineering Division spokesperson Hannah Mohelnitzky said.

The moves are important for many reasons, especially because contracted maintenance of the planting beds has been a challenge for a number of years.

From 2019 through 2021, the Engineering Division has had to cancel contracts because contractors could not finish work and asked that the contracts be ended, or did work so poorly that the city terminated them, Fries has said. That left the Engineering Division having to respond on an emergency basis to fix problems with sight lines and weeds.

The Engineering Division does not have a plan for the major street medians approved by the mayor for 2023, “so in the interim we would either want business adoptees or the city will need to mow the planting beds, or trim where mowing isn’t possible,” Fries said.

