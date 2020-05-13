Madison artists losing income due to pandemic could receive funding for city projects

Because the pandemic has changed the way city boards, commissions and committees are operating, city staff will temporarily change how funding is allocated.

The resolution authorizes the arts program administrator to issue a call for artists who have lost income due to COVID-19. Applicants will be ranked by the Madison Arts Commission and reviewed by the commissions chair, at least one staff member from the Planning Division’s Neighborhood Planning, Preservation, and Design team, and the arts program administrator. The planning director will then review proposals for approval.

City staff will coordinate public art and placemaking projects under $10,000 to take place in five areas of the Madison, including north, south, east, west and central.

Once the Madison Arts Commission is allowed to again hold regular meetings, it will resume the role of vetting applications and proposals.

The Planning Division’s Municipal Art Fund capital program has approximately $427,000 available in spending authority, so no additional money is required for the proposed resolution.