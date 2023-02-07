President Joe Biden's first stop after his State of the Union address will be the Madison area, where he was scheduled on Wednesday to tout his economic plan, according to a White House statement.

The White House has not publicly disclosed Biden's itinerary Wednesday.

Biden last visited the state in September, when he spoke at a Labor Day event in Milwaukee. The last president to visit Madison was Barack Obama in October 2012, when he held a campaign rally at UW-Madison. Thirteen other presidents have visited Madison, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The president's visit is scheduled amid a critical month in Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

One week after Biden's visit, on Feb. 15, which follows his State of the Union address, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will present his budget to the Republican-led Legislature, launching a months-long battle over state government spending.

Less than one week after Evers' budget address — on Feb. 21 — four contenders will face off in the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, an election that will decide which two candidates advance to the April 4 election.

By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark 6.5% annual inflation 10.46 million job vacancies $31.38 trillion national debt $24.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine 2.38 million migrants stopped at border 97 federal judges confirmed 89 pardons and commutations $3.36 average gas price 666 million vaccines administered 680,000 COVID-19 deaths 36 states visited 197 days in Delaware 6 chats with Xi 21 news conferences $1 trillion in infrastructure $40 billion for bridges 1 state dinner 0 Cabinet departures A closer look