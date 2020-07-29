Madison-area Senate candidates largely agree on corrections issues in forum

While Roys, a former unsuccessful gubernatorial and congressional candidate, said the sites aren’t safe for youth or staff and “should have been closed a long time ago,” she noted she was concerned the state was just going to “replace them with mini prisons.”

“I think we have to urgently address these facilities for the safety of everyone but we don’t want to just replace them with a more failed model that’s going to cost us money and take more time when we could be just moving people into small, group home-like settings,” she said.

Under the plan, more severe offenders would be placed in “Type 1” facilities (which lack the state-supported borrowing needed for construction) and county-run locations. Since last session when lawmakers passed a bipartisan bill to replace the youth prisons, the fraught process has faced setbacks, cost concerns and more.

Moe, who served as a 2016 fellow and 2018 field organizer with the Wisconsin Democratic Party, stressed the importance of setting a new deadline if necessary to close the prisons rather than moving it back indefinitely.