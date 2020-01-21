You are the owner of this article.
Madison-area Democratic Sen. Mark Miller announces he won't seek re-election
Madison-area Democratic Sen. Mark Miller announces he won't seek re-election

CAPITOL (copy)

Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Longtime Sen. Mark Miller announced he won't be seeking re-election in the Madison-area seat, setting up what could be a competitive Democratic primary this year. 

The Monona Democrat, who was first elected to the Legislature in 1998 and briefly served as Senate minority and majority leader in 2011 during the protests over Act 10, is the second Democrat in the chamber to announce his retirement. 

The other is fellow longtime Sen. Dave Hansen, D-Green Bay, who announced earlier this month he isn't seeking to return to the chamber next January. 

Miller on Tuesday, shortly after the chamber was gaveled into session, bemoaned the "winner-take-all culture" he said has dominated state politics and government.  

"As a result, public confidence has eroded at both the national level and right here in our state, which for many years was regarded as a shining example of good government," he said. 

Miller's heavily Democratic 16th Senate District includes three Assembly seats held by Reps. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie, Jimmy Anderson of Fitchburg and Melissa Sargent of Madison. All are Democrats.

Sargent in a statement praised Miller as "a progressive champion and advocate," and commended his legislative accomplishments as "invaluable and have paved a path forward for Wisconsinites." 

Republicans currently hold a 19-14 majority in the chamber. Half the chamber's seats are up for election this November, where members serve four-year terms. 

Briana Reilly covers state government and politics for the Cap Times. She joined the staff in 2019, after working at WisPolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter at @briana_reilly.

