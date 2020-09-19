Madison area businesses go all out to make voting on Nov. 3 easier

American Family has about 4,500 employees in Wisconsin who work for the American Family brand, including about 1,200 in Green Bay who work at CONNECT, an affiliate the company bought last year.

National movement

Erin Johansen, a spokeswoman for American Family, said the company is trying to get its name listed among the more than 700 companies that this year have joined Time to Vote, a nonpartisan business coalition with a mission of increasing voter participation in U.S. elections. Those companies include Bank of America, Ben and Jerry’s, Dell Technologies, LEGO Systems, Macy’s and Nike.

According to Time to Vote, voter turnout in the United States is one of the lowest in the developed world, and one of the most common reasons people give for not voting is that they’re too busy with the demands of life and work.

DePula, who served on the Dane County Board in 2001-2002 and on many city and county commissions, and was a South Side Neighborhood Association president, said he was giving the employees the day off to provide community service. Since April, he’s also given away about 7,000 meals to people in need and health care workers.