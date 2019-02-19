Wisconsin lawmakers aiming to avoid a repeat of the controversy that accompanied a symbolically fraught but practically meaningless action last week -- the approval of a resolution honoring Black History Month -- might want to look to the example set by local officials in Dane County.
Their approach? Avoid naming too many names, tap existing sources for ideas or ignore the topic altogether.
The Legislature on Tuesday and Wednesday passed resolutions honoring Black History Month after Republicans and Democrats clashed over whether to include former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was born in Milwaukee, as part of a list of influential African-Americans named in the resolution.
Kaepernick's decision in 2016 to take a knee during the National Anthem to protest police practices and racial inequality has become a flashpoint in America's culture wars. The Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate approved resolutions without his name.
Of 10 municipalities in the Madison area, plus Dane County, four confirmed to the Wisconsin State Journal that they have passed or planned to take up measures honoring Black History Month: Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg and Dane County.
The only person Madison's resolution mentions is Carter G. Woodson, the originator of Black History Month -- which was originally only a week -- in 1926. It otherwise draws attention to the migration of people of African descent worldwide and within the United States, and marks August 2019 as the 400th anniversary of the first arrival of Africans in present-day America.
"The city encourages the celebration of this month by inviting all residents in the city to learn more about the past and to better understand the experiences of African Americans and how they have shaped our nation," the resolution says.
Madison City Council legislative administrative assistant Lisa Veldran said she typically uses an annual theme and language from the Association for the Study of African American Life and History to craft the resolution.
Similarly, Sun Prairie's proclamation mentions Woodson and the 400-year anniversary, as well as the 65th anniversary of Brown vs. Board of Education and the 55th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. City Clerk Elena Hilby said Ald. Emily Lindsey helped freshen up the language from last year's proclamation.
"It's just something that Sun Prairie does every year," Hilby said.
Fitchburg was readying its proclamation for the Feb. 26 City Council meeting, but city administrator Pat Marsh said in the past it tended to be "more of a general resolution" and "members of the community that are of that ethnicity" are invited to the council meeting to accept the measure.
The city's resolution from 2017 honoring "African-American History Month" names Frances Huntley-Cooper as the first black woman to be elected to the city council in 1987 and to mayor in 1991, "becoming the first African American to lead any Wisconsin city."
The County Board has a history of taking up nonbinding resolutions on a variety of national and state issues, but county officials could not remember taking up one on Black History Month.
After the State Journal asked about one on Friday, board chairwoman Sharon Corrigan said 13-year board member Shelia Stubbs, a newly elected Democratic state representative from Madison, was preparing a resolution. Stubbs was critical last week of Republican attempts to block a Legislative resolution including Kaepernick's name.
Stubbs did not comment to the State Journal, but County Board chief of staff Karin Peterson Thurlow said Monday that she was preparing a resolution at Stubbs' request, but didn't know yet what would be in it.
Madison, Sun Prairie and Fitchburg are the three most populous cities in Dane County. The county's fourth-largest municipality, Middleton, did not respond to requests for comment, but an online search of its agendas didn't turn up a Black History Month resolution last year or this year.
The county's fifth-largest municipality, Waunakee, did not have plans for a resolution.